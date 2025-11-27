 'We Do Not Show Documentary On Cordelia Cruise Incident': Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Opposes Sameer Wankhede's Plea In Delhi High Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'We Do Not Show Documentary On Cordelia Cruise Incident': Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Opposes Sameer Wankhede's Plea In Delhi High Court

'We Do Not Show Documentary On Cordelia Cruise Incident': Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Opposes Sameer Wankhede's Plea In Delhi High Court

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment has opposed the defamation case filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede over Aryan Khan's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. During the hearing, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing Red Chillies Entertainment, argued, "We do not show a documentary on the Cordelia cruise incident."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Sameer Wankhede, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan |

Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment has opposed the defamation case filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede over Aryan Khan's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. During the hearing, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing Red Chillies Entertainment, argued that even though the series has taken inspiration from overzealous officers, it is not a documentary on the Cordelia cruise incident.

According to Hindustan Times, Kaul, told Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, "Can satire and fiction co-exist? There is no law that it cannot co-exist. I may be partly inspired by real persons and stories yet there can be disclaimers, no problem with two existing together. Where is the ill-will or malice? This is about a success story in a Bollywood party."

“We are not looking at people who are sensitive, hurt is not ground for malice. Can you pick a stray instance, a passage here or there? The series is about 20 different issues. We do not show a documentary on the Cordelia cruise incident. I am inspired by overzealous officers. That is far from saying that this is the Cordelia cruise story," he further added.

Read Also
Did Karan Johar Take A Dig At Aryan Khan & Sameer Wankhede's Controversy After Shah Rukh Khan's...
article-image

In his closing arguments, the senior lawyer stated, “Even if I portray you unjustly, it is still not a case. Every scene in this show is exaggerated. I am not ridiculing him or the emblem. I am talking about officials who have lofty ideas.”

FPJ Shorts
This European Country Wins The Top Travel Destination At World Travel Awards For The Sixth Time! What Makes It Special?
This European Country Wins The Top Travel Destination At World Travel Awards For The Sixth Time! What Makes It Special?
Lights, Camera & Clicks: Yesteryear Cameras On Display At IFFI
Lights, Camera & Clicks: Yesteryear Cameras On Display At IFFI
Bihar STET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Date Extended; Check Details Here
Bihar STET Tentative Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Date Extended; Check Details Here
ED Arrests Online Money Gaming Platform WinZO Founders, Saumya Singh Rathore & Paavan Nanda, On Money Laundering Charges
ED Arrests Online Money Gaming Platform WinZO Founders, Saumya Singh Rathore & Paavan Nanda, On Money Laundering Charges

On Thursday, the court will hear Netflix's argument.

Read Also
'Ghante Ka Badshah...': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Most Relatable Character from Bads Of Bollywood,...
article-image

What Is The Bads Of Bollywood Controversy?

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, became the talk of the town when it was released on Netflix in September this year. In one of the scenes, an officer comes to a Bollywood party and arrests a guy in a fake drugs case just because he is against Bollywood. The sequence went viral on social media, and netizens started speculating whether Aryan took a dig at Sameer Wankhede in the show.

Later, Wankhede filed a defamation case against the makers and Netflix.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lights, Camera & Clicks: Yesteryear Cameras On Display At IFFI

Lights, Camera & Clicks: Yesteryear Cameras On Display At IFFI

'He Was Everything To Me': Hema Malini Pens An Emotional Note About Late Husband Dharmendra

'He Was Everything To Me': Hema Malini Pens An Emotional Note About Late Husband Dharmendra

'We Do Not Show Documentary On Cordelia Cruise Incident': Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies...

'We Do Not Show Documentary On Cordelia Cruise Incident': Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies...

Stranger Things 5: Terminator Actor Linda Hamilton Plays A Mysterious Military Scientist In...

Stranger Things 5: Terminator Actor Linda Hamilton Plays A Mysterious Military Scientist In...

Stranger Things 5 X (Twitter) Review: 'Awesome Series', 'Corny'; Netflix's Much-Awaited Show Gets...

Stranger Things 5 X (Twitter) Review: 'Awesome Series', 'Corny'; Netflix's Much-Awaited Show Gets...