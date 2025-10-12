Did Karan Johar Take A Dig At Aryan Khan & Sameer Wankhede's Controversy After Shah Rukh Khan's Ozempic Joke At Filmfare Awards 2025?

At the 70th Filmfare Awards held on October 11, 2025, in Ahmedabad, the filmmaker Karan Johar seemed to take a subtle dig at Aryan Khan's controversy with Sameer Wankhede, after the latter filed a ₹2 crore defamation case over Aryan's show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, claiming that the series was deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign his reputation.

Karan Johar's Dig At Aryan Khan & Sameer Wankhede's Controversy

During a playful exchange between hosts Shah Rukh Khan and KJo, Khan made a light-hearted remark about Johar's noticeable weight loss, jokingly attributing it to the weight-loss drug Ozempic. It all started when SRK asked Karan, "Bohot alag lag rahe ho," to which Karan responded with, "Zyada exercise karne laga hoon aajkal."

SRK then asked, "Oh, you're working out, are you planning to go for Ozempic?" instantly correcting himself, "Ahh Olympics", leaving Karan speechless. Giving one of his witty comebacks, something he is famous for, Karan said, "Haan, Wankhede mein hai Olympics. Aaoge? (The Olympics are in the Wankhede this year. Will you come?)".

About Aryan Khan, Sameer Wankhede Controversy

Wankhede sued The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, owned by Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, and Netflix for defamation over what he claimed that a character in the show that parodies him.

aryan khan literally played here by casting sameer wankhede lookalike in the bads of bollywood 😭pic.twitter.com/fLafKiynyB — saif (@nightchanges) September 18, 2025

On Saturday, Sameer claimed that his family has been receiving hate messages from Pakistan, the UAE, and Bangladesh after he filed a defamation case Aryan. "We have regularly informed the police about the threats that my sister and my wife keep getting. I will not accept that because of me, they are facing the brunt of it," he told ANI.

Wankhede was the officer who had arrested Aryan Khan in 2021 after a raid on a cruise ship