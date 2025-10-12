 Did Karan Johar Take A Dig At Aryan Khan & Sameer Wankhede's Controversy After Shah Rukh Khan's Ozempic Joke At Filmfare Awards 2025?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Karan Johar Take A Dig At Aryan Khan & Sameer Wankhede's Controversy After Shah Rukh Khan's Ozempic Joke At Filmfare Awards 2025?

Did Karan Johar Take A Dig At Aryan Khan & Sameer Wankhede's Controversy After Shah Rukh Khan's Ozempic Joke At Filmfare Awards 2025?

Karan Johar seemed to take a subtle dig at Aryan Khan's controversy with Sameer Wankhede over The Ba***ds of Bollywood during the Filmfare Awards 2025 on Saturday. In a playful moment, Shah Rukh Khan teased Johar about his weight loss, asking if he was on Ozempic. KJo humorously replied, "Haan, Wankhede mein hai Olympics. Aaoge?" leaving the audience amused at his witty comeback.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image

At the 70th Filmfare Awards held on October 11, 2025, in Ahmedabad, the filmmaker Karan Johar seemed to take a subtle dig at Aryan Khan's controversy with Sameer Wankhede, after the latter filed a ₹2 crore defamation case over Aryan's show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, claiming that the series was deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign his reputation.

Karan Johar's Dig At Aryan Khan & Sameer Wankhede's Controversy

During a playful exchange between hosts Shah Rukh Khan and KJo, Khan made a light-hearted remark about Johar's noticeable weight loss, jokingly attributing it to the weight-loss drug Ozempic. It all started when SRK asked Karan, "Bohot alag lag rahe ho," to which Karan responded with, "Zyada exercise karne laga hoon aajkal."

SRK then asked, "Oh, you're working out, are you planning to go for Ozempic?" instantly correcting himself, "Ahh Olympics", leaving Karan speechless. Giving one of his witty comebacks, something he is famous for, Karan said, "Haan, Wankhede mein hai Olympics. Aaoge? (The Olympics are in the Wankhede this year. Will you come?)".

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Congress (M) Chief Jose K Mani Hopes For Early Resolution To Aided School Appointment Row
Kerala Congress (M) Chief Jose K Mani Hopes For Early Resolution To Aided School Appointment Row
Stock Market Holiday Calendar: BSE & NSE To Remain Shut On Dhanteras And Diwali — Check Muhurat Trading Details
Stock Market Holiday Calendar: BSE & NSE To Remain Shut On Dhanteras And Diwali — Check Muhurat Trading Details
Filmfare Awards: SRK On Kajol's Heartfelt Gesture, Reveals She Traveled For Him Despite Being Unwell To Recreate Their 90s Romance
Filmfare Awards: SRK On Kajol's Heartfelt Gesture, Reveals She Traveled For Him Despite Being Unwell To Recreate Their 90s Romance
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Female Students To Follow Hostel Rules After Durgapur Gang-Rape Case - VIDEO
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Female Students To Follow Hostel Rules After Durgapur Gang-Rape Case - VIDEO
Read Also
Aryan Khan Gets Emotional, Talks About Difficult Moments While Directing Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 'What...
article-image

About Aryan Khan, Sameer Wankhede Controversy

Wankhede sued The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, owned by Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, and Netflix for defamation over what he claimed that a character in the show that parodies him.

On Saturday, Sameer claimed that his family has been receiving hate messages from Pakistan, the UAE, and Bangladesh after he filed a defamation case Aryan. "We have regularly informed the police about the threats that my sister and my wife keep getting. I will not accept that because of me, they are facing the brunt of it," he told ANI.

Wankhede was the officer who had arrested Aryan Khan in 2021 after a raid on a cruise ship

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Filmfare Awards: SRK On Kajol's Heartfelt Gesture, Reveals She Traveled For Him Despite Being Unwell...

Filmfare Awards: SRK On Kajol's Heartfelt Gesture, Reveals She Traveled For Him Despite Being Unwell...

'Yeh Walk Hai?': Shalini Passi Brutally TROLLED For Her Ramp Walk At Lakme Fashion Week – Video

'Yeh Walk Hai?': Shalini Passi Brutally TROLLED For Her Ramp Walk At Lakme Fashion Week – Video

Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti On OTT- Where To Watch Akshaye Khanna's Film

Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti On OTT- Where To Watch Akshaye Khanna's Film

Did Karan Johar Take A Dig At Aryan Khan & Sameer Wankhede's Controversy After Shah Rukh Khan's...

Did Karan Johar Take A Dig At Aryan Khan & Sameer Wankhede's Controversy After Shah Rukh Khan's...

Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Kriti Sanon: Hottest Looks From Filmfare Awards 2025

Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Kriti Sanon: Hottest Looks From Filmfare Awards 2025