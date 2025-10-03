Aryan Khan Gets Emotional, Talks About Difficult Moments While Directing Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 'What Began As My Story...'

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, made a smashing directorial debut with The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which premiered on September 18 on Netflix. Aryan, who often maintains a low-key personality, refrained from giving any interviews since the release. However, after the massive success of his series, he has now expressed gratitude and got emotional about the response, as fans continue to shower love on the show even two weeks after its launch.

Aryan Khan Gets Emotional On Ba***ds Of Bollywood Success

In an official statement, Aryan said, "Whenever things got difficult, I’d hear Jaraj's (Rajat Bedi) voice in my head, 'Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai.'" Further, he added that, at first, he mistook it for motivation, but soon realised it was merely the result of lack of sleep and fatigue.

Aryan said that the vision kept him going, and now, seeing the happiness his work has brought to people is deeply emotional for him. He added that this is why he does what he does, and it is what drew him to storytelling.

Aryan Khan Expresses Gratitude For Giving Love To Series

Aryan shared, "The love from around the world has been incredible, with the show trending across countries and filling timelines with reels, memes, and fan theories. What began as my story now truly belongs to the audience, and it’s only because of Netflix that this story could reach homes across the globe. As Jaraj would humbly say…Ab pehechana?"

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Cast

The series featured Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha and Armaan Khera.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood also featured cameos from the biggest stars of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Disha Patani, and SS Rajamouli, among many others.

The series captures both the glamour and the grind of chasing your dreams in the world’s most vibrant film industry.