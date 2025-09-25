 Sameer Wankhede Files ₹2 Crore Defamation Case Against Aryan Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Mockery' In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSameer Wankhede Files ₹2 Crore Defamation Case Against Aryan Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Mockery' In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Sameer Wankhede Files ₹2 Crore Defamation Case Against Aryan Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Mockery' In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Aryan Khan’s show Ba**ds of Bollywood has stirred controversy after netizens noticed a character resembling ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan in 2021. Wankhede has now filed a defamation case against Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan, calling the series 'false, malicious, and defamatory,' and alleging it was deliberately designed to tarnish his reputation and undermine law enforcement.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
article-image

Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered recently on Netflix, and one of the episodes sparked controversy after netizens pointed out that a character bore a striking resemblance to former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede, who had arrested Aryan in an alleged drug case back in 2021. Following this, the latest development is that Wankhede has filed a defamation case against both Aryan and Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, global streaming platform Netflix.

Read Also
Raghav Juyal Reveals He Cried For Real During Viral Scene With Emraan Hashmi In Ba***ds Of...
article-image

Wankhede Files ₹2 Cr Defamation Case Against Aryan Khan & SRK

Sameer called Aryan show 'false, malicious, and defamatory.' He further claimed that the series "disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions."

In his plea, Wankhede claimed that the series has been "deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Sameer Wankhede’s reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner."

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry Begins At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Key Dates And Process
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Option Entry Begins At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Key Dates And Process
Tamil Nadu: Class 9 Student Attacks Classmate With Machete After Quarrel At Govt School In Tirunelveli
Tamil Nadu: Class 9 Student Attacks Classmate With Machete After Quarrel At Govt School In Tirunelveli
Mumbai: BMC Pulls Down 11,563 Illegal Banners In Post-Ganeshotsav Drive As State Accepts Justice Bhosale Panel Report
Mumbai: BMC Pulls Down 11,563 Illegal Banners In Post-Ganeshotsav Drive As State Accepts Justice Bhosale Panel Report
BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27 Registration Extended To October 9, 2025; Check Details Here
BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27 Registration Extended To October 9, 2025; Check Details Here

The officer has claimed damages of Rs 2 crore, which he has proposed to donate to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of cancer patients.

What The Series Showed

In one scene, a loud officer steps out of a police jeep at a party, ranting about a 'war against drugs' and claiming the entire film industry is riddled with substance abuse. Introducing himself as part of the ‘war against drugs’ and ‘NCG,’ he is dressed in a white shirt, dark pants, and has short hair resembling Wankhede.

The officer first spots a man smoking a joint but, upon learning he isn’t from Bollywood, gets irritated and lets him go. Later, he notices another man who is merely drinking and not involved in drugs, yet arrests him solely because he belongs to Bollywood.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sameer Wankhede Files ₹2 Crore Defamation Case Against Aryan Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Mockery'...

Sameer Wankhede Files ₹2 Crore Defamation Case Against Aryan Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Mockery'...

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira On OTT: Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil's Latest Film?

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira On OTT: Where To Watch Fahadh Faasil's Latest Film?

Badshah Undergoes Eye Surgery For Corneal Abrasion: What Is This Condition & How Dangerous Is It?

Badshah Undergoes Eye Surgery For Corneal Abrasion: What Is This Condition & How Dangerous Is It?

Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS SILENCE On 'Anti-National' Tag, Calls Out Ind-Pak Match Post Pahalgam Attack...

Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS SILENCE On 'Anti-National' Tag, Calls Out Ind-Pak Match Post Pahalgam Attack...

Telangana High Court Suspends Pawan Kalyan's Film OG's Ticket Price Hike

Telangana High Court Suspends Pawan Kalyan's Film OG's Ticket Price Hike