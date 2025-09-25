Sameer Wankhede Files ₹2 Crore Defamation Case Against Aryan Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Mockery' In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered recently on Netflix, and one of the episodes sparked controversy after netizens pointed out that a character bore a striking resemblance to former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede, who had arrested Aryan in an alleged drug case back in 2021. Following this, the latest development is that Wankhede has filed a defamation case against both Aryan and Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, global streaming platform Netflix.

aryan khan literally played here by casting sameer wankhede lookalike in the bads of bollywood 😭pic.twitter.com/fLafKiynyB — saif (@nightchanges) September 18, 2025

Wankhede Files ₹2 Cr Defamation Case Against Aryan Khan & SRK

Sameer called Aryan show 'false, malicious, and defamatory.' He further claimed that the series "disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions."

In his plea, Wankhede claimed that the series has been "deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Sameer Wankhede’s reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner."

The officer has claimed damages of Rs 2 crore, which he has proposed to donate to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of cancer patients.

What The Series Showed

In one scene, a loud officer steps out of a police jeep at a party, ranting about a 'war against drugs' and claiming the entire film industry is riddled with substance abuse. Introducing himself as part of the ‘war against drugs’ and ‘NCG,’ he is dressed in a white shirt, dark pants, and has short hair resembling Wankhede.

The officer first spots a man smoking a joint but, upon learning he isn’t from Bollywood, gets irritated and lets him go. Later, he notices another man who is merely drinking and not involved in drugs, yet arrests him solely because he belongs to Bollywood.