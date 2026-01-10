Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The Biggest Blockbuster Malayalam Film Of 2025

Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath |

Superstar Mammootty's much-acclaimed and anticipated film Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath is an action thriller film, which is written and directed by Jithin K. Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. Starring the legendary Mammootty, this film promises to be a thrilling experience for fans and newcomers alike.

The much-discussed film, which hit theatres on December 5 last year, received positive reviews from critics and audience, who praised the performances, particularly of Vinayakan and Mammootty. The film emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 and one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath: OTT streaming details

Filmmakers have finally locked the digital release date. The mystery thriller film is set to be released on SonyLIV, starting from January 16, 2026. The streaming platform shared the intriguing trailer of the film and wrote, " Watch Mammootty like never before in a crime thriller that goes beyond the crime! #Kalamkaval streaming from January 16 on Sony LIV."

What is Kalamkaval all about?

Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath is a gripping crime thriller that follows a serial killer who preys on and slays multiple women, as well as the committed police officer set on capturing him. The movie begins with a standard missing-women investigation in the calm village of Kottayikonam, close to the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, intensifies as authorities uncover a disturbing trend of numerous women vanishing over the years. The film is based on a true story.

Mammootty and Vinayakan in defining thriller- A compelling watch

Mammootty is one of the finest actors in Indian cinema who mostly works in Malayalam films. The actor, known for his versatility, was seen in a totally different form, resonating with audiences who love watching crime thriller films. The film is produced by Mammootty Kampany. While Mammotty's performance stood out the most, Vinayakan's role of SI Jayakrishnan impressed audiences with his controlled and serious presence.