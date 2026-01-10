 Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Makers Move To Supreme Court: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Makers Move To Supreme Court: Report

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Makers Move To Supreme Court: Report

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered CBFC to grant a U/A 16+ certificate to Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan. But later, the court put a stay on their earlier order, and the next hearing will happen on January 21, 2026. Now, according to a report, the makers have moved tothe Supreme Court for further legal proceedings.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Jana Nayagan | Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan was slated to release on January 9, 2026. But, the Central Board of Film Certification did not issue a certificate for it, and later the makers moved to the Madras High Court for the same. On Friday, the Madras High Court on Friday ordered CBFC to grant a U/A 16+ certificate to the film. But later, the court put a stay on their earlier order, and the next hearing will happen on January 21, 2026.

According to a report by India Today, the makers of Jana Nayagan have now decided to move to the Supreme Court. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Read Also
'Vijay Deserves The Farewell...' Jana Nayagan Producer Apologises To Fans Amid Censor Row, Calls It...
article-image

Jana Nayagan Producer's Video Message For Fans

Jana Nayagan, producer, Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, shared a video on Instagram, explaining what has happened with his film. in the video statement, he said, "This has been an extremely emotional and difficult moment for everyone who has poured their heart, soul and years of hard work into this film. Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell he has earned through decades of love from his fans.”

FPJ Shorts
Gold, Silver Sustain Strong Rally In 2026 On Renewed Safe-Haven And Industrial Demand
Gold, Silver Sustain Strong Rally In 2026 On Renewed Safe-Haven And Industrial Demand
Masik Shivaratri 2026: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Masik Shivaratri 2026: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Nupoor Sanon & Stebin Ben's Luxurious Destination Wedding Venue in Rajasthan; Check Out Inside Pics Of Fairmont Udaipur Palace
Nupoor Sanon & Stebin Ben's Luxurious Destination Wedding Venue in Rajasthan; Check Out Inside Pics Of Fairmont Udaipur Palace
Iranian Women Light Cigarettes With Burning Picture Of Khamenei - Know Reason Behind Viral Videos
Iranian Women Light Cigarettes With Burning Picture Of Khamenei - Know Reason Behind Viral Videos
Read Also
'A Moment For The Entire Film Industry To Unite': Kamal Haasan Comes Out In Support Of Thalapathy...
article-image

Kamal Haasan Supports Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan

On Saturday, veteran actor and politician, Kamal Haasan, shared a long note supporting Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan. While he didn't mention Vijay or the movie's name, the actor wrote, "What is required now is a principled relook at the certification processes with defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justification for every suggested cut or edit."

"This is also a moment for the entire film industry to unite and engage in meaningful, constructive dialogue with our government institutions. Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values, and strengthen India's democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people (sic)," he further wrote.

Jana Nayagan - Special Film For Thalapathy Vijay Fans

Jana Nayagan is a special from for fans of Thalapathy Vijay, as it is his last movie. The actor-politician has decided to quit acting, and concentrate on his political career.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The...

Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The...

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Makers Move To Supreme Court: Report

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Makers Move To Supreme Court: Report

'I Request To Stop': Deeksha Gulati Speaks Out After Udit Rajput Faces Online Hate Post Influencer's...

'I Request To Stop': Deeksha Gulati Speaks Out After Udit Rajput Faces Online Hate Post Influencer's...

Are Kusha Kapila & Anubhav Singh Bassi Dating? Netizens Question As Content Creator Shares Long Note...

Are Kusha Kapila & Anubhav Singh Bassi Dating? Netizens Question As Content Creator Shares Long Note...

Is Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer O Romeo Based On Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, Dawood Ibrahim's...

Is Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer O Romeo Based On Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, Dawood Ibrahim's...