'Vijay Deserves The Farewell...' Jana Nayagan Producer Apologises To Fans Amid Censor Row, Calls It 'Emotional & Difficult Moment'—VIDEO

 'Vijay Deserves The Farewell...' Jana Nayagan Producer Apologises To Fans Amid Censor Row, Calls It 'Emotional & Difficult Moment'
The Madras High Court has temporarily stalled the CBFC from granting a U/A certificate to Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan. Producer Venkat K Narayana apologised to audiences, adding that Vijay "deserves the farewell earned through decades of fan love." He explained the film was submitted in December 2025, reviewed, and revised, but a formal certificate was still pending.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
In a setback for actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan, the Madras High Court on Friday (January 9) temporarily stalled the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from granting certification to the movie, dealing a blow to its planned Pongal release.

Amid the censor row, Jana Nayagan's producer, Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, in his first statement, apologised to fans and clarified the entire controversy. In a video shared by the production house on Friday, Venkat said that over the past few days, he had received countless calls and messages, each reminding him how deeply the film is already loved. He explained that Jana Nayagan was submitted to the CBFC on December 18, 2025, and reviewed by the examining committee.

On December 22, 2025, they received an email stating that the film would be granted a U/A 16+ certificate, subject to a few changes, which they incorporated and resubmitted, believing they would soon share the film with audiences. However, a formal certificate was still awaited, and follow-ups were being made.

Before the release, on January 5, they were informed that the film had been referred to the revising committee based on a single complaint. With time running out to approach the revising committee and without knowing the complainant, the team approached the Madras High Court. After hearing the matter on January 6 and 7, 2026, the court directed on Friday morning that a U/A 16+ certificate be issued.

He added, "CBFC challenged this decision immediately and the order to issue the certification is currently stayed and interim stay has been granted. We sincerely apologize to our audiences, distributors, exhibitors and all other stakeholders who stood by us during this difficult period. As you know, we made every possible effort to bring this film to the audiences as planned, but these developments were beyond our control."

Further, the producer shared that it has been an 'extremely emotional and difficult moment' for everyone who has poured their heart, soul, and years of hard work into Jana Nayagan.

"Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell that he has earned through decades of love from his fans and the respect from the industry. Your patience, belief and unwavering support gives us the strength. We have complete faith in the judicial process and remain hopeful that the film will reach the audiences at the earliest. Thank you," concluded Jana Nayagan producer.

Jana Nayagan marks Thalapathy Vijay's final outing as an actor, after he announced his retirement after a 33-year-long career in the film industry.

