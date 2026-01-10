 'A Moment For The Entire Film Industry To Unite': Kamal Haasan Comes Out In Support Of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Amid CBFC Controversy
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to X to support Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan amid the CBFC controversy. He tweeted a long note, which read, "What is required now is a principled relook at the certification processes with defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justification for every suggested cut or edit."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Kamal Haasan / Jana Nayagan Poster | Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan was slated to release on January 9, 2026. But, as the film didn't get the CBFC ceritficate it was postponed, and the matter is currently in court. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to X to share a long note about the whole scenario, without mentioning Vijay or the film's name.

He wrote, "FOR ART, FOR ARTISTS, FOR THE CONSTITUTION. India's Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, guided by reason, never diminished by opacity. This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy. Cinema is not the labour of an individual alone but the collective effort of an ecosystem of writers, technicians, performers, exhibitors, and small businesses whose livelihoods depend on a fair and timely process (sic)."

"When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened. Tamil Nadu and India's cinema lovers bring passion, discernment, and maturity to the arts; they deserve openness and respect. What is required now is a principled relook at the certification processes with defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justification for every suggested cut or edit (sic)," the note further read.

Kamal Haasan Wants FIlm Industry To Unite

Haasan in his note further wrote that this is the moment the film industry should unite. The Thug Life actor wrote, "This is also a moment for the entire film industry to unite and engage in meaningful, constructive dialogue with our government institutions. Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values, and strengthen India's democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people (sic)."

Ravi Mohan Supports Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Apart from Haasan, other celeb who has come out in support of Vijay's film is Ravi Mohan. Check out his tweet below...

Ravi Mohan starrer Parasakthi has released today, and it was supposed to clash with Jana Nayagan. But still, Mohan came out and supported Vijay.

