Are Kusha Kapila & Anubhav Singh Bassi Dating? Netizens Question As Content Creator Shares Long Note On Comedian's Birthday

Kusha Kapila & Anubhav Singh Bassi | Instagram

Are Anubhav Singh Bassi and Kusha Kapila dating? Fans have been speculating about the same for quite some time now. The rumours first began when the duo were spotted holidaying together on Kusha’s birthday. Now, as it’s Bassi’s birthday, a heartfelt and lengthy post from Kusha has once again added fuel to the dating buzz.

Kusha Kapila's Birthday Post For Anubhav Singh Bassi

Kusha took to Instagram story to write a long post for Bassi. In this post, Kusha was seen wearing Bassi's sunglasses as she posed for a selfie with the comedia. Kusha captioned it, "happiest birthday @be_a_bassi a generous heart, calmest when panic sets in, extends more help than asked, parties like we are reverse ageing, never leaves anyone behind, ensures everyone is having a good time, still manages to make it to every single flight, slips in shayari whenever possible, will have you "lawyered" at some point, thinks he can still be a cop, plans with such fine precision that chaos has nothing on him (sic)." In the end, Kusha added, "upar se funny hai, had hai yaar. Cannot wait for your special this year (sic)."

A user took this post to a Reddit thread with title "They are def dating and he’s on the trip with her!!!" Another user in the comment section uploaded a picture of Bassi saying, "Bassi ke hi glasses lagaye hain Kusha ne." Another continued to stop similarity between Kusha's ex Zorawar and Bassi, saying, "She definitely likes beard guys."

Previously, Kusha and Bassi's dating rumours stirred as the content creator uploaded the pictures from her birthday. In one of the pictures, Kusha was seen sitting side by side to Bassi.