 Are Kusha Kapila & Anubhav Singh Bassi Dating? Netizens Question As Content Creator Shares Long Note On Comedian's Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAre Kusha Kapila & Anubhav Singh Bassi Dating? Netizens Question As Content Creator Shares Long Note On Comedian's Birthday

Are Kusha Kapila & Anubhav Singh Bassi Dating? Netizens Question As Content Creator Shares Long Note On Comedian's Birthday

Dating rumours around Anubhav Singh Bassi and Kusha Kapila have resurfaced after Kusha shared a heartfelt birthday post praising Bassi’s personality and humour. The post, along with a selfie where she wore his sunglasses, sparked chatter online.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Kusha Kapila & Anubhav Singh Bassi | Instagram

Are Anubhav Singh Bassi and Kusha Kapila dating? Fans have been speculating about the same for quite some time now. The rumours first began when the duo were spotted holidaying together on Kusha’s birthday. Now, as it’s Bassi’s birthday, a heartfelt and lengthy post from Kusha has once again added fuel to the dating buzz.

Kusha Kapila's Birthday Post For Anubhav Singh Bassi

Kusha took to Instagram story to write a long post for Bassi. In this post, Kusha was seen wearing Bassi's sunglasses as she posed for a selfie with the comedia. Kusha captioned it, "happiest birthday @be_a_bassi a generous heart, calmest when panic sets in, extends more help than asked, parties like we are reverse ageing, never leaves anyone behind, ensures everyone is having a good time, still manages to make it to every single flight, slips in shayari whenever possible, will have you "lawyered" at some point, thinks he can still be a cop, plans with such fine precision that chaos has nothing on him (sic)." In the end, Kusha added, "upar se funny hai, had hai yaar. Cannot wait for your special this year (sic)."

They are def dating and he’s on the trip with her!!!
byu/dundamuffin inInstaCelebsGossip

A user took this post to a Reddit thread with title "They are def dating and he’s on the trip with her!!!" Another user in the comment section uploaded a picture of Bassi saying, "Bassi ke hi glasses lagaye hain Kusha ne." Another continued to stop similarity between Kusha's ex Zorawar and Bassi, saying, "She definitely likes beard guys."

FPJ Shorts
Iranian Women Light Cigarettes With Burning Picture Of Khamenei - Know Reason Behind Viral Videos
Iranian Women Light Cigarettes With Burning Picture Of Khamenei - Know Reason Behind Viral Videos
Mumbai News: Minister Ashish Shelar Slams Opposition’s Stand On Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Calls It Hypocritical
Mumbai News: Minister Ashish Shelar Slams Opposition’s Stand On Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Calls It Hypocritical
Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The Biggest Blockbuster Malayalam Film Of 2025
Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The Biggest Blockbuster Malayalam Film Of 2025
'No Slot Open': Shiv Sena Spokesperson Shaina NC Responds To AIMIM Chief's 'Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM' Remark
'No Slot Open': Shiv Sena Spokesperson Shaina NC Responds To AIMIM Chief's 'Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM' Remark
Read Also
The 50 Release Date: Orry, Kusha Kapila, Tanya Mittal & Others Expected To Join Farah Khan's Show,...
article-image

Previously, Kusha and Bassi's dating rumours stirred as the content creator uploaded the pictures from her birthday. In one of the pictures, Kusha was seen sitting side by side to Bassi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The...

Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath OTT Release Date Revealed- A Sneak Peek Into Mammootty's One Of The...

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Makers Move To Supreme Court: Report

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Makers Move To Supreme Court: Report

'I Request To Stop': Deeksha Gulati Speaks Out After Udit Rajput Faces Online Hate Post Influencer's...

'I Request To Stop': Deeksha Gulati Speaks Out After Udit Rajput Faces Online Hate Post Influencer's...

Are Kusha Kapila & Anubhav Singh Bassi Dating? Netizens Question As Content Creator Shares Long Note...

Are Kusha Kapila & Anubhav Singh Bassi Dating? Netizens Question As Content Creator Shares Long Note...

Is Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer O Romeo Based On Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, Dawood Ibrahim's...

Is Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri Starrer O Romeo Based On Sapna Didi, Hussain Ustara, Dawood Ibrahim's...