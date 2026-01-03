 The 50 Release Date: Orry, Kusha Kapila, Tanya Mittal & Others Expected To Join Farah Khan's Show, Fans Urge 'Khanzaadi Ko Lao Please'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe 50 Release Date: Orry, Kusha Kapila, Tanya Mittal & Others Expected To Join Farah Khan's Show, Fans Urge 'Khanzaadi Ko Lao Please'

The 50 Release Date: Orry, Kusha Kapila, Tanya Mittal & Others Expected To Join Farah Khan's Show, Fans Urge 'Khanzaadi Ko Lao Please'

The new reality show The 50, featuring Farah Khan, is set to premiere on 1st February 2026 on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar. The show will have 50 contestants, reportedly including influencers and celebrities like Kusha Kapila, Tanya Mittal, Emiway Bantai and others.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
The 50 | Instagram/Jio Hotstar

'Badalne wali hai reality show ki reality. The 50 has got everyone wondering!" read Farah Khan as the new promo of the upcoming reality show gets dropped by Jio Hotstar. With Farah being featured in the show, everyone is left wondering whether she is the host or one of the contestants of the show. So far it has not been revealed what kind of reality show it is going to be.

The new promo has created strong buzz online. It is so far revealed that 'The 50' will have 50 conetstants under a high-pressure environment. As per the reports, several influencers and celebrities are expected to join the show.

The 50: Contestants Who Might Participate

As per MissMalini's report, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, and Emiway Bantai are expected to step in The 50. The other rumoured contestants who might enter The 50 are- Orry, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Imran Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Kusha Kapila, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, Anshula Kapoor, Tanya Mittal, Sreesanth, Shiv Thakare, Uorfi Javed, Pratik Sehajpal and Faisal Shaikh.

FPJ Shorts
Donald Trump Confirms US Airstrikes On Caracas, Says Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & Wife Captured
Donald Trump Confirms US Airstrikes On Caracas, Says Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro & Wife Captured
US-Venezuela Tensions: 'Captured' President Maduro & His Wife, Says Trump Hours After Airstrikes In Caracas - 10 Points
US-Venezuela Tensions: 'Captured' President Maduro & His Wife, Says Trump Hours After Airstrikes In Caracas - 10 Points
Shirtless Shawn Mendes, 27, Passionately Kisses Bikini-Clad Brazilian Actress Bruna Marquezine, 30, During Brazil Getaway—VIDEO
Shirtless Shawn Mendes, 27, Passionately Kisses Bikini-Clad Brazilian Actress Bruna Marquezine, 30, During Brazil Getaway—VIDEO
‘Shah Rukh Khan Ke Liye 3 Ghante’: Kid Claims He Waited 4 Hours Meet Kriti Sanon At Mumbai Airport; Netizens Ask If He’s The Same King Actor Fan - Watch Video
‘Shah Rukh Khan Ke Liye 3 Ghante’: Kid Claims He Waited 4 Hours Meet Kriti Sanon At Mumbai Airport; Netizens Ask If He’s The Same King Actor Fan - Watch Video

The 50 is reportedly inspired by the French reality show Les Cinquante and is expected to feature 50 entertainment personalities. The show's promo, featuring a masked figure, hints at a Squid Game-style format with mind and physical challenges.

As the new promo was dropped, fans started flooding the comment section saying that they want to see KhanZadi (Firoza Khan) in the show. A user wrote in the comment section, "Want to see khanzaadi." Another urged, "Want to see Archana and Khanzadi." One wrote, "#Khanzaadi🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️ ko laao please. @jiohotstar (sic)."

Read Also
Year Ender 2025: From Anupamaa To TMKOC, Here's Top 5 Highest TRP TV Shows Of 2025
article-image

The 50 Release Date

The new promo has revealed the release date of The 50. The new reality show is slated to start on 1st February, 2026. It will stream on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shirtless Shawn Mendes, 27, Passionately Kisses Bikini-Clad Brazilian Actress Bruna Marquezine, 30,...

Shirtless Shawn Mendes, 27, Passionately Kisses Bikini-Clad Brazilian Actress Bruna Marquezine, 30,...

‘Shah Rukh Khan Ke Liye 3 Ghante’: Kid Claims He Waited 4 Hours Meet Kriti Sanon At Mumbai...

‘Shah Rukh Khan Ke Liye 3 Ghante’: Kid Claims He Waited 4 Hours Meet Kriti Sanon At Mumbai...

The 50 Release Date: Orry, Kusha Kapila, Tanya Mittal & Others Expected To Join Farah Khan's Show,...

The 50 Release Date: Orry, Kusha Kapila, Tanya Mittal & Others Expected To Join Farah Khan's Show,...

Groom-To-Be Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom 2 SHELVED After First Part Flops, Confirms Naga Vamsi: 'No...

Groom-To-Be Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom 2 SHELVED After First Part Flops, Confirms Naga Vamsi: 'No...

'Neighbouring Country Is Not Trustworthy': Disclaimer In Ikkis About Pakistani Soldier Goes Viral

'Neighbouring Country Is Not Trustworthy': Disclaimer In Ikkis About Pakistani Soldier Goes Viral