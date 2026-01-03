 Salman Khan's Nephew Ayaan Agnihotri Announces Engagement With Girlfriend Tina Rijhwani, Shares Dreamy Proposal PHOTOS
Salman Khan's nephew, entrepreneur and musician Ayaan Agnihotri, has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Tina Rijhwani. On Saturday, January 3, 2026, Ayaan shared dreamy proposal photos from the special day on social media. Announcing the happy news, he wrote, "Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025."

Shefali Fernandes Updated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Ayaan Agnihotri, Tina Rijhwani | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's nephew, entrepreneur and musician Ayaan Agnihotri, has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Tina Rijhwani. On Saturday, January 3, 2026, Ayaan shared dreamy proposal photos from the special day, announcing the happy news to his followers.

Ayaan Agnihotri Announces Engagement

Sharing the photos, Ayaan wrote, "Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025."

Check it out:

