Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's nephew, entrepreneur and musician Ayaan Agnihotri, has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Tina Rijhwani. On Saturday, January 3, 2026, Ayaan shared dreamy proposal photos from the special day, announcing the happy news to his followers.
Ayaan Agnihotri Announces Engagement
Sharing the photos, Ayaan wrote, "Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025."
Check it out:
FPJ Shorts
Ahead Of Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections, Major Setback For Shekap And Shiv Sena (UBT) As Several Leaders Join BJP
Swabhimani Republican Party Backs BJP-Led Mahayuti Candidates In Panvel Civic Polls
Salman Khan's Nephew Ayaan Agnihotri Announces Engagement With Girlfriend Tina Rijhwani, Shares Dreamy Proposal PHOTOS
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw