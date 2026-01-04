Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 15 Years Of Marriage: 'We Commit To Being The Best Parents'

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have announced their separation, bringing an end to their 15-year-long marriage. The couple shared a joint statement on social media on Sunday (January 4), requesting privacy and understanding as they move forward on separate paths.

In their official note, Jay and Mahhi said they have chosen to part ways “on a journey called life,” while continuing to support one another. Stressing that the decision was taken amicably, they stated that peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been their guiding values.

The couple also mentioned that their children remain their top priority. “For the sake of our children Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them,” the statement read. They assured fans that despite the separation, they will continue to co-parent with love and responsibility.

Addressing speculation and rumours, Jay and Mahhi clarified that there is no negativity attached to their decision. “Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story,” they wrote, urging people not to jump to conclusions. The actors further stated that they have consciously chosen peace over drama and sanity above all else.

Reiterating their continued bond, the couple shared that they still respect and support one another and will remain friends. Concluding the note, they appealed to the public for empathy and kindness, asking for respect as they navigate this new chapter of their lives.

Jay and Mahhi have been among television’s most popular couples. They tied the knot in 2011. They are proud parents to three children, their biological daughter, Tara, and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.