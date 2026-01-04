 Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 15 Years Of Marriage: 'We Commit To Being The Best Parents'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 15 Years Of Marriage: 'We Commit To Being The Best Parents'

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 15 Years Of Marriage: 'We Commit To Being The Best Parents'

Addressing speculation and rumours, Jay and Mahhi clarified that there is no negativity attached to their decision. “Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story,” they wrote, urging people not to jump to conclusions. The actors further stated that they have consciously chosen peace over drama and sanity above all else

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 01:48 PM IST
article-image

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have announced their separation, bringing an end to their 15-year-long marriage. The couple shared a joint statement on social media on Sunday (January 4), requesting privacy and understanding as they move forward on separate paths.

In their official note, Jay and Mahhi said they have chosen to part ways “on a journey called life,” while continuing to support one another. Stressing that the decision was taken amicably, they stated that peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been their guiding values.

The couple also mentioned that their children remain their top priority. “For the sake of our children Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them,” the statement read. They assured fans that despite the separation, they will continue to co-parent with love and responsibility.

Addressing speculation and rumours, Jay and Mahhi clarified that there is no negativity attached to their decision. “Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story,” they wrote, urging people not to jump to conclusions. The actors further stated that they have consciously chosen peace over drama and sanity above all else.

FPJ Shorts
'Only Selectors Know What They Are Thinking', Says Irfan Pathan After Mohammed Shami's Snub From ODI Squad
'Only Selectors Know What They Are Thinking', Says Irfan Pathan After Mohammed Shami's Snub From ODI Squad
All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place
All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place
'Entire Bangladesh Can't Feel Safe..': Government Adviser Calls For BCB To Request T20 World Cup 2026 Venue Shift
'Entire Bangladesh Can't Feel Safe..': Government Adviser Calls For BCB To Request T20 World Cup 2026 Venue Shift
After KKR Row, Mustafizur Rahman Named In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad, Litton Das To Captain
After KKR Row, Mustafizur Rahman Named In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad, Litton Das To Captain
Read Also
'Jab Raaste Alag Hote Hain...': Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence On ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims From Jay...
article-image

Reiterating their continued bond, the couple shared that they still respect and support one another and will remain friends. Concluding the note, they appealed to the public for empathy and kindness, asking for respect as they navigate this new chapter of their lives.

Jay and Mahhi have been among television’s most popular couples. They tied the knot in 2011. They are proud parents to three children, their biological daughter, Tara, and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 15 Years Of Marriage: 'We Commit To Being The...

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 15 Years Of Marriage: 'We Commit To Being The...

'Ignored Propaganda Dialogues': Anurag Kashyap Points Out 2 Things He Did NOT Like In Dhurandhar But...

'Ignored Propaganda Dialogues': Anurag Kashyap Points Out 2 Things He Did NOT Like In Dhurandhar But...

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Confirmed- Here's To Know Everything About Nandamuri...

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Confirmed- Here's To Know Everything About Nandamuri...

Sara Arjun Thanks Audiences For Love To Dhurandhar, Says Cinema Still Thrives In The Age Of Short...

Sara Arjun Thanks Audiences For Love To Dhurandhar, Says Cinema Still Thrives In The Age Of Short...

Farah Khan Asks Nitin Gadkari If He & Sonia Gandhi Ever Shared 'Sugar' As Neighbours In Delhi,...

Farah Khan Asks Nitin Gadkari If He & Sonia Gandhi Ever Shared 'Sugar' As Neighbours In Delhi,...