 'Jab Raaste Alag Hote Hain...': Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence On ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims From Jay Bhanushali Amid Divorce Rumours—VIDEO
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij recently faced divorce rumours after 15 years of marriage. Reacting to claims that she is taking Rs 5 crore alimony, Mahhi said, "Alimony ke baare mein, jab tak aap log mere muh se nahi sunte, kisi news pe mat jao." While the actress did not clarify whether she and Jay are separating, Mahhi said, "Jay is my family and a wonderful father to my children."

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube/Mahhi Vij

Television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij recently found themselves at the centre of online speculation after rumours surfaced claiming that the two are getting divorced following 15 years of marriage. Earlier reports suggested that they had finalised their divorce between July and August 2025. However, Mahhi has now shared a video on her YouTube channel reacting to the divorce rumours and addressing claims that she is taking Rs 5 crore alimony from Jay.

Mahhi Vij Reacts To ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims

Mahhi said, "Jab proof ho, tab baat kijiye. Mujhe alimony hi samajh nahi aata. Mere liye, agar ek insaan paise kamaye hain, toh ek aurat ka uss par haq nahi banta jab aap rishte se alag ho jaate ho. Main yeh baat apne liye nahi, balki samaj ke liye, as a woman keh rahi hoon. Mujhe lagta hai woh paise uss insaan ke hain jisne kamaye hain."

She stated that if a person wishes to take care of themselves, it is well and good, but alimony is justified only for housewives who have never worked in their lives. Mahhi further stated that women who are capable of working should do so and not depend on their father’s or husband’s money, but always strive to be independent.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Are Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Heading For DIVORCE After 15 Years Of Marriage?
article-image

Mahhi added, "Jab raaste alag ho jaate hain, toh apna khud kamao, aur jab saath mein ho, tab bhi har ladki ko financially independent hona chahiye, na ki apne father ya husband ke paison par dependent. Alimony ke baare mein, jab tak aap log mere muh se nahi sunte, kisi news pe mat jao."

While the actress did not clarify whether she and Jay are getting divorced, Mahhi said, "Please do not believe any news until I say it. Please respect our privacy, our children’s, our family’s, and our parents’ privacy. Please leave us alone. If we ever feel the need to share something, we will. Jay is my family, and he will always be my family. He is a wonderful father to my children and a wonderful human being."

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2010. They are proud parents to three children, their biological daughter, Tara, and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.

