 Are Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Heading For DIVORCE After 15 Years Of Marriage?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAre Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Heading For DIVORCE After 15 Years Of Marriage?

Are Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Heading For DIVORCE After 15 Years Of Marriage?

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are reportedly heading for a divorce after 15 years of marriage. Reports claim the couple finalised their divorce around July-August, with custody of their three children settled. Allegedly, Mahhi's trust issues caused friction. The duo stopped posting pictures together in 2024, fueling rumours of trouble. The couple tied the knot in 2010.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
article-image

Trouble seems to be brewing in paradise for Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, as reports suggest the couple is heading for a divorce after 15 years of marriage. While an official confirmation is still awaited, the duo allegedly signed and finalised their divorce papers a few months ago, around July-August, and had been separated for quite some time.

Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Heading For Divorce

According to Hindustan Times, Jay and Mahhi's custody arrangement for their children has also been decided. Reportedly, trouble began over Mahhi’s serious trust issues with Jay. "Once known for their joint vlogs, they’ve stopped posting pictures together. Their last collab family post was in June 2024," the source added.

Read Also
Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali TROLLED For Putting Makeup On Daughter Tara As They Celebrate Her 4th...
article-image

Rumours about their divorce have been circulating for a while, especially after several fans noticed that Jay and Mahhi had stopped posting pictures together on social media. In fact, the two were last seen together at their daughter Tara’s birthday celebration in August, where videos from the event showed them maintaining a noticeable distance.

FPJ Shorts
'Incident Happened Outside College Campus': Laxmi Bai College Proctor On Acid Attack Over 20-Year-Old Student
'Incident Happened Outside College Campus': Laxmi Bai College Proctor On Acid Attack Over 20-Year-Old Student
Who Was Rohini Kalam? All You Need To Know About India's Jiu-Jitsu Player Who Died By Suicide
Who Was Rohini Kalam? All You Need To Know About India's Jiu-Jitsu Player Who Died By Suicide
Helmets Manufacturer Studds Accessories To Raise ₹455 Crore Through IPO, Scheduled To Open On October 30
Helmets Manufacturer Studds Accessories To Raise ₹455 Crore Through IPO, Scheduled To Open On October 30
‘Society Cannot Ban Pets Even With Consensus Of Majority’
‘Society Cannot Ban Pets Even With Consensus Of Majority’

Speculations about their separation further intensified in July, when Mahhi responded to questions about her marriage, saying, "Why should I tell you? Are you my uncle?"

Earlier, Mahhi reacted to divorce rumours with Jay and said on The Male Feminist podcast, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’ (She is decent, but Jay is not). Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’ (Jay is good, but she is not). They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?"

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2010. They are proud parents to three children, their biological daughter, Tara, and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.

As of now, Jay and Mahhi have not yet reacted to the divorce rumours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Are Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Heading For DIVORCE After 15 Years Of Marriage?

Are Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Heading For DIVORCE After 15 Years Of Marriage?

Pavitra Rishta Fame Prarthana Behere's Father Dies In Road Accident, Actress Pens Emotional Note:...

Pavitra Rishta Fame Prarthana Behere's Father Dies In Road Accident, Actress Pens Emotional Note:...

Kiran Rao On Her Kolkata Memories, Humans In The Loop And What Ails Independent Cinema

Kiran Rao On Her Kolkata Memories, Humans In The Loop And What Ails Independent Cinema

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 26: Mihir Struggles With Guilt After...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 26: Mihir Struggles With Guilt After...

'We Don't Stage Grief': Ishitta Arun LASHES Out At Trolls After Facing Backlash For Smiling At Uncle...

'We Don't Stage Grief': Ishitta Arun LASHES Out At Trolls After Facing Backlash For Smiling At Uncle...