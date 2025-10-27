Are Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Heading For DIVORCE After 15 Years Of Marriage?

Trouble seems to be brewing in paradise for Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, as reports suggest the couple is heading for a divorce after 15 years of marriage. While an official confirmation is still awaited, the duo allegedly signed and finalised their divorce papers a few months ago, around July-August, and had been separated for quite some time.

Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij Heading For Divorce

According to Hindustan Times, Jay and Mahhi's custody arrangement for their children has also been decided. Reportedly, trouble began over Mahhi’s serious trust issues with Jay. "Once known for their joint vlogs, they’ve stopped posting pictures together. Their last collab family post was in June 2024," the source added.

Rumours about their divorce have been circulating for a while, especially after several fans noticed that Jay and Mahhi had stopped posting pictures together on social media. In fact, the two were last seen together at their daughter Tara’s birthday celebration in August, where videos from the event showed them maintaining a noticeable distance.

Speculations about their separation further intensified in July, when Mahhi responded to questions about her marriage, saying, "Why should I tell you? Are you my uncle?"

Earlier, Mahhi reacted to divorce rumours with Jay and said on The Male Feminist podcast, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’ (She is decent, but Jay is not). Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’ (Jay is good, but she is not). They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?"

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2010. They are proud parents to three children, their biological daughter, Tara, and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.

As of now, Jay and Mahhi have not yet reacted to the divorce rumours.