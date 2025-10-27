 'Collab This World Needs': Hrithik Roshan Meets Jackie Chan; Fans Wonder If The International Action Star Is Featuring In Krrish 4
Hrithik Roshan on Monday took to Instagram to reveal that he met none other than the international action star Jackie Chan. He shared pictures with him, and wrote, "Fancy meeting you here sir @jackiechan My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always (sic)." Fans are wondering whether Jackie Chan will be seen in Krrish 4.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 failed to make a mark at the box office, but his fans are super excited for his next film Krrish 4, which will also be directed by him. Currently, the actor is holidaying in California, USA, with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and there he met none other than the international action star, Jackie Chan.

The Fighter actor took to Instagram to share pictures with Chan, and wrote, "Fancy meeting you here sir @jackiechan My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always." Check out the post below...

Another fan commented, "Krrish 4 mein important role hoga Jacky sir mark my words isliye HRITHIK sir mil rahe hain (sic)." One more fan wrote, "Krish4 me jacky sir ka action jaan daal dega (sic)."

Krrish 4 Announcement

In March this year, Rakesh Roshan, who had directed Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3, announced that Hrithik would be helming Krrish 4. The veteran actor and filmmaker tweeted, "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 yrs you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Adi Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!"

Krrish 4 Cast

It is not yet officially announced which actors will be seen in the film. However, there are reports that Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra might be returning to the franchise.

Krrish 4 Release Date

The release date of Krrish 4 has not yet been announced, but fans are expecting it will hit the big screens in 2027.

