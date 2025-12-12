 Dhurandhar: Rohit Shetty Says 'Apna Time Aagaya' To Ranveer Singh, Celebrates Akshaye Khanna's Long-Overdue Recognition
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty praised Dhurandhar, taking to Instagram on Friday to celebrate the film's success. He wrote, "Take a bow Aditya Dhar... you have created a monster. Ranveer Singh mere bhai... 'Apna time aa gaya'... Happy to see Akshaye Khanna getting the love and respect he deserved..." The film has minted Rs 207 crore in India in seven days.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty became the latest celebrity to shower Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar with praise, as the film continues to perform exceptionally at the box office, raking in Rs 207 crore in India within seven days. Rohit lauded Ranveer Singh and celebrated Akshaye Khanna’s long-overdue recognition, further calling Dhurandhar a 'monster' crafted by Aditya Dhar.

Rohit Shetty Reviews Dhurandhar

On Friday, Rohit took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Take a bow Aditya Dhar and team... you have created a monster... Ranveer mere bhai...'Apna time aa gaya'... Happy to see Akshaye getting the love and respect as an actor he deserved for years..."

Check it out:

article-image

Rohit Shetty Lauds Aditya Dhar's Journey

Further, Rohit mentioned that he still remembers the night before URI was released, when he and Aditya Dhar watched the film together. Lauding Dhar's journey, the director wrote, "Your journey from URI to Dhurandhar as a producer and director is inspiring... I am so proud of you my brother... Yeh naya Hindi cinema."

"Yeh naya Hindi cinema hai, ab yeh ghus ke marega. Waiting for 19th March," wrote Shetty.

Aditya Dhar replied to Shetty's post and wrote, "Thank you Rohit Bhaiyya! Your love and appreciation put a huge smile on everyone’s face. Big hug from the entire #Dhurandhar family."

article-image

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Dhurandhar Story

Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan

