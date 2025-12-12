Huma Qureshi On Paparazzi Culture, Calls Them Important Amid Jaya Bachchan's 'Gandi Pant' Remark: 'We Use Them To Promote Our Films…'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Huma Qureshi recently spoke about paparazzi culture, days after Jaya Bachchan's controversial remark about paps wearing 'drainpipe tight, gande pant.' Huma said that the paparazzi are important and that everyone is simply doing their job. Calling it an ecosystem, she added that if people view the media and audience from one perspective, then they all share the responsibility to communicate respectfully, even when some disagree or want to know something from them.

Huma Qureshi On Paparazzi Culture

Speaking to India Today, Huma said that she has a very healthy relationship with the paparazzi. "I think they are also important. I won't lie, but we use them when we need to promote our films or bring a certain aspect of our lives into the public eye. There have been times when we needed to promote our films, so we invited them to premieres. When we want to be spotted somewhere, we call them. I don't want to put all the blame on them," she added.

Further, she stated that sometimes when she doesn't look her best, she requests them not to post her pictures, and the paparazzi agree to it as well. She added that she has been working for 10-12 years, and over time, her relationships with them have developed in this way.

"Maybe it hasn't been the same for others. There have been times when they've taken pictures of me from bad angles. But now I stop them and tell them not to do that," she added.

Huma added, "If you want to intrude on my privacy, you will ask questions that I won't find appropriate. Or I might be wearing a certain dress, and you'll try to capture it from a particular angle, which isn't right. There's a limit, which I think people should never cross. But we do cross that line, that's the reality. I'm not saying anything new. As a female actress, I have experienced all of this. Someone asked me a very inappropriate question during a press conference."

The actress further said, "My philosophy is simple: don't misbehave and don't let others misbehave."

On the work front, Huma was last seen in the series Delhi Crime season 3, alongside Shefali Shah in the lead.