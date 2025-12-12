NHRC Issues Notice To Maharashtra DGP & Chief Secretary Over Drug-Abuse Concerns At Sunburn Festival In Mumbai, Demands Report Within 3 Days

NHRC issues notices to Maharashtra DGP and chief secretary over drug abuse concerns linked to the upcoming Sunburn Festival in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Sunburn Festival

Mumbai, Dec 12: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served notices to Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP) and the state government’s Chief Secretary in relation to concerns about drug abuse at the upcoming Sunburn Festival in Mumbai.

The commission has flagged that the allegations against the music festival seem to prima facie violate human rights and directed the authorities to submit a detailed action taken report within three days.

Sunburn Festival Set to Debut in Mumbai Amid Opposition

Asia’s biggest electronic dance music (EDM) spectacle, the Sunburn Festival, is scheduled to be held from December 19 to 21 in Sewri, officially moving its flagship end-of-year event from Goa to Mumbai.

The highly anticipated music festival is being opposed by a citizens’ group, Nasha Virodhi Sangharsh Abhiyan, who have demanded to cancel the festival, alleging that it will promote consumption of drugs among the youth.

Citizens’ Group Flags Threat to Youth, Files Complaint with NHRC

The group had filed a complaint with the NHRC on December 8, alleging that the festival poses a "serious threat to the health and safety of the youth" due to its past record of drug abuse, criminal activities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act violations, citing previous incidents in Goa.

Given Mumbai's vulnerability to drug trafficking, the complainant fears the event could lead to increased drug circulation, thus endangering young attendees.

Demand for Strong Preventive Measures at Event

The citizens’ group requested the commission to intervene and direct the authorities to ensure strict CCTV surveillance, mandatory drug screening, prohibition of entry to minors and preventive action against drug peddlers, among other measures.

NHRC Finds Prima Facie Human Rights Concerns

On Friday, the complaint was placed before the NHRC bench, which observed that the allegations prima facie appear to be violations of human rights.

It issued notices to Maharashtra DGP and the state government’s Chief Secretary, directing them to submit a detailed action taken report within three days regarding the safety and well-being of the attendees, particularly the youth.

Commission Seeks Detailed Action Taken Report

The notices, issued under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, directed the state authorities to inquire into the allegations and provide the status of steps taken by the state for the prevention of the use of illicit substances during the event.

It has also sought details about the steps to monitor and maintain vigilance on drug peddlers during the event and to prevent minors from attending such events. It has also asked for undertakings from permission-issuing authorities regarding the concerns raised.

Protests Grow Across Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The extravagant EDM festival has attracted widespread protests across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Palghar over the last week, as citizens have been hitting the streets with placards, sloganeering and a signature campaign against the festival. Various social and religious organisations like Mokala Shwaas Foundation and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti have also joined the citizens’ movement.

