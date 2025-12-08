Sunburn Festival 2025: Mumbai Set For Historic EDM Debut With Star-Studded Line-Up

Sunburn Festival 2025 shifts from Goa to Mumbai’s Sewri, featuring David Guetta, Axwell, Sara Landry and global EDM stars | Photo Credits: Sunburn Festival

Mumbai, Dec 08: Asia’s biggest electronic dance music (EDM) spectacle, the Sunburn Festival, is poised to embark on a landmark new chapter, officially moving its flagship end-of-year event from the sun-kissed beaches of Goa to the pulsating metropolis of Mumbai.

Festival to Debut in Mumbai From December 19–21

Scheduled for December 19 to 21, the three-day extravaganza is said to redefine the Indian festival landscape, bringing its signature blend of world-class production, immersive visuals, and a colossal artist roster to its new home at Infinity Bay in Sewri.

After 18 Years in Goa, Sunburn Finds a New Home

The move to Mumbai for the 2025 edition marks a significant transition after an 18-year association with Goa, which served as Sunburn's spiritual home. Organisers aim to leverage Mumbai's robust infrastructure, enhanced accessibility for a larger audience, and the city's dynamic cultural ecosystem.

David Guetta, Axwell, Sara Landry to Headline

The Sunburn Festival has pulled out all the stops to ensure its Mumbai debut is unforgettable, announcing one of its most diverse and high-profile line-ups to date. The festival will feature a quartet of global headliner disc jockeys (DJs) who represent the varied spectrum of the electronic music world.

World-Wide Music Icons to Lead the Show

Grammy-winning French artist David Guetta, a global sensation, is set to bring his much-anticipated 'Monolith Experience' to the Indian stage. Swedish DJ Axwell, a progressive house legend and co-founder of Swedish House Mafia, returns to India with an electrifying set to anchor the festival's final day.

USA-based DJ Sara Landry will make her highly anticipated India debut and deliver a raw, high-energy techno experience, signalling the festival's deeper dive into the underground genre.

Power-Packed Global Line-Up

In addition, the line-up is bolstered by other international heavyweights, including techno maestro Richie Hawtin, melodic techno duo Mathame, psytrance favourites Vini Vici, and Dutch duo DubVision b2b Third Party.

Indian Talent to Shine on Multi-Stage Setup

The festival also aims to showcase India's burgeoning EDM talent. The multi-stage setup will feature a powerful roster of local acts across different genres, including Almost Human, Ana Lilia, Sartek with his special 'Folk-House' experience, Priyanjana, Kollsion, Lady Barot, and over 50 more artists, ensuring a continuous flow of house, techno, bass, and trance music from early evening till the early hours.

Massive Production, Art Zones & VIP Experience Planned

Attendees can expect massive, multi-level stage designs rivalling global mega-festivals, cutting-edge pyrotechnics and synchronised laser shows integrated with a vast LED infrastructure, immersive art zones and interactive installations, moving beyond music to offer a complete cultural and lifestyle experience, and curated gourmet food stalls and VIP lounges offering a high-end experience in a metropolitan setting.

Mumbai Gears Up for a Grand Musical Finale to 2025

With one of its most anticipated line-ups and a bold new home in the city of dreams, Sunburn Festival 2025 is on track to deliver a historic three-day musical curtain call for the year.

