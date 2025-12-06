Mumbai Citizens’ Group To Stage Protests Against Sunburn Festival, Citing Drug Abuse Concerns |

A citizens’ group has announced protests at various locations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Sunday, opposing the upcoming Sunburn Festival in the city. The group alleges that the electronic dance music (EDM) festival encourages drug abuse, which they claim will harm Indian culture and negatively influence the nation’s youth.

Sunburn Festival to Debut Its Flagship Event in Mumbai

The Sunburn Festival will host its flagship EDM event in Mumbai for the first time in its history from December 19 to 21. The three-day festival Asia’s largest EDM gathering since its inception in 2007 will shift from its long-time venue in Goa to Infinity Bay in Sewri. The organisers aim to capitalise on Mumbai’s robust infrastructure and vast audience base.

The event will take place on a 25-acre plot owned by the Mumbai Port Trust.

Protesters Claim Festival Promotes Drug Consumption

However, the highly anticipated event is facing strong resistance from Nasha Virodhi Sangharsh Abhiyan, a citizens’ group comprising individuals from various backgrounds. The group has demanded that the festival be cancelled, alleging that it will promote drug use among the youth and goes against Indian cultural values.

Demonstrations Scheduled on Sunday

On Sunday, members of the group will hold demonstrations near Nerul railway station at 5.30pm and at Vivar ST bus stand at 5pm to voice their opposition to the festival.

Activists Seek Cancellation of Festival Permission

Satish Sonar, founder of Nasha Virodhi Sangharsh Abhiyan, said, “The festival is known for overconsumption of drugs. As the government of Goa did not allow them to continue organising the festival, they have turned to Maharashtra. The age limit to attend this festival is 12 years and children of this age can easily be tempted towards drug abuse.”

He added that the group has met senior officials of the Mumbai Port Trust and the Mumbai Police seeking cancellation of permissions to hold the festival, but have not received a positive response.

Past Opposition in Other Cities

This is the first time the festival is being hosted in Mumbai. Previously associated primarily with Goa, the festival also faced opposition in Pune from right-wing groups and local organisations, leading to venue changes in the past.