Design Of New Bombay High Court Sparks Outcry From Lawyers And Architects

New Bombay High Court in BKC |

The grand old dame of justice, the Bombay High Court, has long stood as an iconic symbol of Mumbai's rich history and colonial architectural grandeur. Its imposing Gothic façade, with intricate carvings, has witnessed over a century and a half of legal battles, landmark judgments and the ceaseless ebb and flow of human drama. But a new chapter is set to unfold with the proposed building for the Bombay High Court one that has ignited a fiery debate among the city's legal fraternity and architectural purists.

Need for a Larger, Modern Court Complex

The need for a bigger and modern HC building has led to the decision to construct a new grand complex in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at a cost of ₹4,217 crore, up from the earlier estimate of ₹3,750 crore. Spread across 30 acres, the new complex will feature over 60 lakh sq ft of built-up area, 75 courtrooms and separate entries and dedicated lifts for judges.

Hafeez Contractor’s Design Wins Competition

The building’s design was selected by the HC’s steering committee through a competition, according to a PWD circular. Among five renowned architects who submitted proposals, the committee finalised Hafeez Contractor’s Classical–Neo-Classical design.

Notably, when Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai laid the foundation stone on November 5, he said the new HC should be “a temple of justice and not a seven-star hotel,” and emphasised that the structure should reflect democratic values, not imperial grandeur.

Growing Backlash from Legal and Architectural Circles

Far from celebration, the modern dome-backed structure has drawn strong criticism. Lawyers lament the potential loss of tradition and functionality, while architects argue that the design is an aesthetic misstep — a structure that fails to capture the gravitas and heritage of one of India’s most significant legal institutions.

Justice Gautam Patel Calls Design ‘Colonial and Undemocratic’

Former Justice Gautam S. Patel called the new design colonial, undemocratic and lacking the essence of Mumbai and the old HC building. He accused the plan of prioritising judicial convenience over litigant experience.

“This design reduces the litigant to a supplicant with folded hands. It reflects a colonial mindset and not Mumbai’s architectural character. This is a design one should devoutly wish never gets built,” he said.

Architects Showcase Alternative Visions

Patel spoke at a discussion hosted as part of an exhibition by the Mumbai Architects Collective, which displayed all the competing designs except Contractor’s, as he declined participation.

Architect Abha Narain Lambah said her proposal aimed to reflect the Victorian-Gothic charm of the old HC while remaining litigant-friendly. She sought to carry forward the building’s historic relationship with Oval Maidan, emphasising open spaces and a welcoming environment.

Professor Muntasir Dalvi criticised the chosen design for resembling Kolkata’s Government House the East India Company’s first major colonial architectural assertion in India. He questioned the vague PWD design brief and argued that contemporary architecture can be bold without imitating colonial revivalism.

Concerns Over Process, Transparency and Public Utility

Patel further argued that modern courts must dismantle outdated hierarchies. Citing the UK Supreme Court, he noted that judges sit at the same level as lawyers, symbolising equality. He also criticised the PWD’s brief for ignoring heritage significance, courtroom proximity, climate resilience and litigant spaces.

He suggested that the old HC building could be repurposed for arbitration, mediation or a central digitisation hub.

Several architects said the selection process lacked transparency, alleging the winner may have been chosen even before the competition.

Samir D’Monte of Mumbai Architects Collective said public projects of such scale demand clear criteria and expert juries, including climate specialists.

“The projected building is all about style and grandeur but lacks functionality,” he said.

Call for Re-evaluation as Opposition Grows

As construction plans move forward, calls for a complete re-evaluation of the design are intensifying. Lawyers and architects are urging the authorities to ensure that the new building reflects the dignity, history and future aspirations of Mumbai’s legal landscape.

Whether these concerns will influence the project or if the “temple of justice” becomes, as critics fear, a “monument to misery” remains uncertain.