Mumbai News: CR, WR Intensify Crackdown On Fake Tickets; Special Teams Deployed Across Suburban Network

Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) have jointly strengthened enforcement measures to tackle the rising cases of fake, forged, and counterfeit tickets. The move comes amid a noticeable increase in passengers being caught travelling with fraudulent tickets in recent months.

Special Teams to Conduct Intensive Checks

Ticket-checking activities will be intensified across the suburban network of both CR and WR. Special ticket-checking teams will be deployed at stations and onboard trains to detect irregular travel and curb the use of counterfeit tickets.

Passengers Must Carry Valid ID Cards

As part of the reinforced checks, passengers are required to carry a valid identity card and present it to the Ticket Examiner when asked. The identity card must match the personal details printed on the season ticket.

Strict Action Against Offenders

The Railways have taken a tough stand against individuals involved in generating or using fake tickets. Passengers are strictly warned against adopting any fraudulent means to obtain or produce counterfeit travel tickets.

Punishable Under BNS With Up to 7 Years’ Jail

Offenders will face stringent action under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Sections 318(2), 336(3), 336(4), 340(1), 340(2), and 3/5, which deal with cheating, forgery, and related offences. Punishments include fines and imprisonment of up to seven years, or both.

Railways Urge Commuters to Use Authorised Ticketing Options

CR and WR have appealed to passengers to travel only with valid tickets issued by authorised vendors, railway booking counters, ATVM machines, or through the official UTS mobile app. Commuters can download the UTS app to book tickets conveniently and avoid violating railway rules.