Mumbai Medical Miracle: Two Elderly Donors In Four Days Give Patients New Lease Of Life

Mumbai: Growing awareness about organ donation is steadily motivating more families to take this life-saving step. In the past four days, donations from two elderly brain-dead patients in the city have transformed several lives from restoring eyesight to enabling critical liver transplants.

According to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), an 80-year-old woman admitted to Fortis Hospital was declared brain-dead on December 1. With the consent of her family, her tissues and skin were donated, though her other organs were declared medically unfit for transplantation.

Three days later, on December 4, a 78-year-old man at Wockhardt Hospital was declared brain-dead. His son consented to organ donation, enabling the retrieval of his liver, corneas, and tissues. These donations have already helped multiple patients receive a second chance at life.

Steady Rise in Organ Donations

Data from the ZTCC website shows that 41 brain-dead patients have donated organs so far in 2025, facilitating 129 transplants across Mumbai. Surgeons successfully transplanted 64 kidneys, 38 livers, 14 hearts, 7 lungs, 2 pancreas, 3 small bowels, and even a hand from these donors.

This indicates steady progress, though experts caution that the gap between organ demand and availability remains large.

A Single Donor Can Save Eight Lives

Officials highlight that a single deceased donor can save up to eight lives by donating vital organs such as kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, pancreas, and intestines. Experts note that organ donation is a powerful legacy one that allows individuals to live on through others.

Government Initiatives to Boost Donations

To strengthen the organ donation system, the Maharashtra government launched new initiatives in August 2025. All district and sub-district hospitals have been upgraded into non-transplant organ retrieval centres, enabling them to retrieve organs from brain-dead patients.

Additionally, the ROTTO-SOTTO has rolled out extensive awareness campaigns to educate families and encourage timely consent for organ donation.

Call for More Donors

Despite the progress, officials stress the urgent need for more donors to reduce long waiting lists and save countless lives.

