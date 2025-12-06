Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Demands LoP Appointment, Says Deputy CM Post Should Go If Constitutional Role Remains Vacant

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 06: As the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government completes one year in office, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena appears increasingly impatient over the continued delay in appointing a Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly.

Thackeray has said that since the LoP position holds Constitutional significance, its absence is unacceptable, and if the post is not filled, the Deputy Chief Minister’s position – which lacks Constitutional status – should be abolished.

Thackeray Questions Delay, Says Constitutional Post Cannot Remain Vacant

Raising the issue on the eve of the Winter Session of the state Legislature, scheduled to begin on Monday, Thackeray questioned why the government was scared despite having such a large majority.

“It has been over a year and the Leader of Opposition has not been appointed,” Thackeray told media at Matoshri on Saturday.

UBT Seeks LoP for Bhaskar Jadhav; Awaiting Speaker’s Call

While the Speaker of the state Assembly has yet to act on the UBT’s request to appoint its group leader Bhaskar Jadhav as the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, the party also lost the corresponding post in the state Council after its leader Ambadas Danve retired upon completing his six-year term in August.

Session Begins Without LoP in Both Houses for the First Time in Years

For the first time in recent years, the state Legislature will convene without a Leader of Opposition in either House.

Deputy CM Post Has No Constitutional Status, Says Uddhav

Although the Deputy Chief Minister’s post indeed has no Constitutional backing, successive governments since 1995 have appointed the leader of the coalition partner to the position – except during 2014–19.

Even when Thackeray was chief minister between December 2019 and June 2022, Ajit Pawar was the Deputy Chief Minister. The post has traditionally been used as a political arrangement with special protocol.

UBT Stakes Claim Citing MVA Strength Despite MLA Shortfall

The UBT has been consistently demanding the LoP position for its group leader Bhaskar Jadhav. The party has 20 MLAs, fewer than the 10% of the House strength required. However, the Sena has claimed the position based on the total strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Congress Proposes Satej Patil as LoP in Council

In the state Council, the Congress has recommended Satej (Bunty) Patil for the LoP position with the backing of MVA allies.

