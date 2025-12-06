Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray & Son Aaditya Share Warm Greetings At Mumbai's Swadesh Event | Video

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and son Aaditya were seen sharing warm greetings at Mumbai's SWADESH event, which was held at Eros. SWADESH: An Artisanal Christmas Program at the Swadesh flagship store was held to honour India’s artists and artisans.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, Mukesh Ambani, Uddhav Thackeray, and Aaditya Thackeray were seen engaging warmly as they toured exhibits featuring artisanal creations.

The event was also attended by several Bollywood celebrities, sports and business personalities, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Paukone, Madhuri Dixit Nene and husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Aneet Padda, Anand Mahindra, among others.

The artisians who were honoured by Nita Ambani include Shri Biren Basak, Padma Shri Awardee (2021) renowned for Tangail and Jamdani weaves; Shri V. Panneerselvam, Tanjore painter honoured with the Shilp Guru Award (2019) and National Award (2011); Shri Shammi Bannu Sharma, seventh-generation miniature painter and National President Awardee (2014); Shri GhanShyam Sarode, celebrated Paithani textile designer and handloom revivalist; Ms. Gunjan Jain, Odisha Ikat textile artist and National Award winner (2024).

Nita Ambani Revives 100-Year-Old Kundan Polki Jhumkas

Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, honoured artists and artisans at the celebration of the Swadesh flagship store. During the event, Nita Ambani wore a pair of antique kundan polki jhumkas, which were handcrafted over 100 years ago. On her hand rested a statement bird-shaped ring crafted in the jadau tradition using polki diamonds and rubies, a signature piece from Swadesh.

But perhaps the most personal detail was the ornate haath phool from her mother’s collection. Her look complemented her stunning peacock-blue Banarasi saree by Swadesh. The silk drape featured delicate meena work woven using the traditional kadhua technique, a method known for its fineness and the almost sculpted quality it lends to motifs.

