Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Post-Midnight & 6:00 AM Shows In Mumbai After Blockbuster Opening, Film Now Screening 24×7

Ranveer Singh has made a smashing comeback with his latest theatrical release Dhurandhar, which hit cinemas on Friday, December 5. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. The film has opened to grand numbers at the box office, and now post-midnight and early-morning shows have been added in Mumbai theatres.

Dhurandhar Gets Post-Midnight & 6:00 AM Shows In Mumbai

Maxus Cinema Bhayandar has added eight shows between 12:00 am and 7:00 am, at 12:45 am, 1:35 am, 2:20 am, 3:05 am, 4:05 am, 4:50 am, 5:30 am, and 6:15 am. Maxus Borivali will screen four shows at 12:55 am, 2:00 am, 5:00 am, and 6:00 am. Metro Inox has added a 1:30 am show, while PVR Citi Mall and MovieMax Sion will screen shows at 6:00 am and 6:50 am, respectively.

Inox Sky City Mall Borivali, Inox Malad, MovieTime Hub Goregaon, PVR Oberoi Mall Goregaon, PVR The Capital Mall Nalasopara, PVR Sangam Andheri, PVR Market City Kurla, MovieMax Kanjurmarg, Inox Raghuleela Kandivali, PVR Odeon Ghatkopar, and Inox Thakur Mall Dahisar have shows scheduled at 11:59 pm or 11:55 pm on Friday, which are effectively expected to begin after 12:00 am.

Sooryavanshi (2021) was the first film to take the initiative, followed by hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Drishyam 2, Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Stree 2, and others. Now, Dhurandhar has also joined the list.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 27 crore on Day 1 at the box office, surpassing Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, which collected Rs 21.50 crore. However, it could not beat Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which had earned Rs 31 crore on its opening day.

On the day of its release, Dhurandhar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 33.81% on Friday, with morning shows at 15.49%, afternoon shows at 28.24%, evening shows at 35.59%, and night shows at 55.90%.