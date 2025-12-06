 Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Post-Midnight & 6:00 AM Shows In Mumbai After Blockbuster Opening, Film Now Screening 24×7
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Post-Midnight & 6:00 AM Shows In Mumbai After Blockbuster Opening, Film Now Screening 24×7

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Post-Midnight & 6:00 AM Shows In Mumbai After Blockbuster Opening, Film Now Screening 24×7

Ranveer Singh made a smashing comeback with Dhurandhar, which opened on Friday to blockbuster numbers. Following the response, Mumbai theatres have added post-midnight and early-morning shows. Maxus Bhayandar, Maxus Borivali, Metro Inox, PVR Citi Mall, MovieMax Sion, and several Inox and PVR locations now offer screenings past midnight, placing Dhurandhar among films that sparked 24-hour runs

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
article-image

Ranveer Singh has made a smashing comeback with his latest theatrical release Dhurandhar, which hit cinemas on Friday, December 5. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. The film has opened to grand numbers at the box office, and now post-midnight and early-morning shows have been added in Mumbai theatres.

Dhurandhar Gets Post-Midnight & 6:00 AM Shows In Mumbai

Maxus Cinema Bhayandar has added eight shows between 12:00 am and 7:00 am, at 12:45 am, 1:35 am, 2:20 am, 3:05 am, 4:05 am, 4:50 am, 5:30 am, and 6:15 am. Maxus Borivali will screen four shows at 12:55 am, 2:00 am, 5:00 am, and 6:00 am. Metro Inox has added a 1:30 am show, while PVR Citi Mall and MovieMax Sion will screen shows at 6:00 am and 6:50 am, respectively.

Inox Sky City Mall Borivali, Inox Malad, MovieTime Hub Goregaon, PVR Oberoi Mall Goregaon, PVR The Capital Mall Nalasopara, PVR Sangam Andheri, PVR Market City Kurla, MovieMax Kanjurmarg, Inox Raghuleela Kandivali, PVR Odeon Ghatkopar, and Inox Thakur Mall Dahisar have shows scheduled at 11:59 pm or 11:55 pm on Friday, which are effectively expected to begin after 12:00 am.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Wakes To Toxic Smog As AQI Hits 333; Several Areas Choke In ‘Very Poor’ Air Despite Govt Action
Delhi Wakes To Toxic Smog As AQI Hits 333; Several Areas Choke In ‘Very Poor’ Air Despite Govt Action
Palghar: Vasai-Virar Police Nab Gang Stealing Mobile Tower Batteries; ₹6 Lakh Worth Goods Recovered
Palghar: Vasai-Virar Police Nab Gang Stealing Mobile Tower Batteries; ₹6 Lakh Worth Goods Recovered
Taylor Swift To Marry Travis Kelce On June 13, 2026 In Rhode Island After Dating For Two Years: Reports
Taylor Swift To Marry Travis Kelce On June 13, 2026 In Rhode Island After Dating For Two Years: Reports
Man Openly Flashes Private Part & Masturbates On Running Bike To Passerby Woman In 'Pakistan'; Video Goes Viral
Man Openly Flashes Private Part & Masturbates On Running Bike To Passerby Woman In 'Pakistan'; Video Goes Viral

Sooryavanshi (2021) was the first film to take the initiative, followed by hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Drishyam 2, Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Stree 2, and others. Now, Dhurandhar has also joined the list.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 27 crore on Day 1 at the box office, surpassing Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, which collected Rs 21.50 crore. However, it could not beat Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which had earned Rs 31 crore on its opening day.

On the day of its release, Dhurandhar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 33.81% on Friday, with morning shows at 15.49%, afternoon shows at 28.24%, evening shows at 35.59%, and night shows at 55.90%.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Taylor Swift To Marry Travis Kelce On June 13, 2026 In Rhode Island After Dating For Two Years:...

Taylor Swift To Marry Travis Kelce On June 13, 2026 In Rhode Island After Dating For Two Years:...

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Post-Midnight & 6:00 AM Shows In Mumbai After Blockbuster Opening,...

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Post-Midnight & 6:00 AM Shows In Mumbai After Blockbuster Opening,...

Mumbai Man Posts Video Of Samay Raina Buying THIS At His Shop; Crazy Netizens Joke 'Aashirwad Liya...

Mumbai Man Posts Video Of Samay Raina Buying THIS At His Shop; Crazy Netizens Joke 'Aashirwad Liya...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Makes Strong Comeback As Film Earns ₹27...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Makes Strong Comeback As Film Earns ₹27...

'Apna Gussa Control Kijiye': Sonu Sood Stands By IndiGo Amid Flight Crisis, Reveals His Family Was...

'Apna Gussa Control Kijiye': Sonu Sood Stands By IndiGo Amid Flight Crisis, Reveals His Family Was...