Sara Khan Ties The Knot To Krish Pathak 2 Months After Court Marriage, Shares FIRST Wedding Photos: 'Qubool Hai Se Saat Phere Tak...'

Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Sara Khan, known for her roles in popular shows such as Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, and Sasural Simar Ka, tied the knot with Sunil Lahri's son, Krish Pathak, months after their court marriage in October earlier this year. The newlyweds celebrated their union with elaborate ceremonies that honoured both their faiths, Hindu rituals for Krish and a Nikah for Sara, who is Muslim.

On Saturday, December 6, Sara shared photos on her Instagram handle and in a joint post, she wrote, "QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak…

Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes."

Check it out:

The actress got married to Krish on October 6 in a court ceremony after dating for one year.

Sara Khan & Krish Pathak's Love Story

Talking about their love story, Sara told Bombay Times that she met Krish on a dating app a year ago. When she saw his photo, she immediately felt a sense of belonging. They soon began chatting and met the very next day, during which she told him upfront that she wasn’t looking for anything casual and wanted to settle down.

Sara Khan Reacts To Tolls Criticising Her Interfaith Marriage With Krish Pathak

After their court marriage, Sara found herself embroiled in controversy after several Muslim fanatics criticised her, claiming that such a union is not allowed in Islam. Earlier, reacting to the trolling, Sara shared a video on Instagram addressing the negativity and said, "Krish and I belong from different cultures but we believe both our religions taught us love. Our families taught us to respect others first and not to hurt anyone. And we believe the same. We think alike. Also, our families taught us respecting others and being grateful for what we have."

"Any relation with my God is mine, completely mine and no one has any right to come in between me and my God. My God has only taught me to love and I will only do that. No religion teaches you to say bad words. No religion teaches you to intervene in someone's life and give opinions. When you love your religion so much, then just love," Sara added.

She was previously married to Ali Merchant in 2010 and divorced in 2011.