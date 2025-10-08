 Who Is Krish Pathak? Know About Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri's Son & Sara Khan's Husband
Krish Pathak has appeared in shows like POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke and Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. He is veteran actor Sunil Lahri's son. For those unversed, Lahri had played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. However, Lahri got separated from his wife and Krish was reportedly raised by only his mother

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sara Khan married actor-producer Krish Pathak on October 6 in a court ceremony after dating for one year. Sara was previously married to actor Ali Merchant, however, they got separated only after a year of marriage in 2011.

Who is Krish Pathak?

Krish has appeared in shows like POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke and Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. He is veteran actor Sunil Lahri's son. For those unversed, Lahri had played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

However, Lahri got separated from his wife and Krish was reportedly raised by only his mother.

Who Is Krish Pathak? Know About Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri's Son & Sara Khan's Husband
In an interview with the ETimes earlier, Krish had stated that he was only nine months old when his parents decided to part ways.

article-image

Sara and Krish's relationship

During a recent conversation with Bombay Times, Sara said that from the moment she and Krish began living together, she already felt like his wife, but officially registering their marriage felt like a completely different experience.

"I had goosebumps and butterflies in my stomach. He is everything I have wished for in a partner. I guess when you wait patiently, the right person comes along. I feel like our connection is beyond this lifetime," added the 36-year-old actress.

The actress also revealed that their court marriage was an intimate affair, but they plan to have a grand wedding in December.

Talking about their love story, Sara revealed that she met Krish on a dating app a year ago. When she saw his photo, she immediately felt a sense of belonging. They soon began chatting and met the very next day, during which she told him upfront that she wasn’t looking for anything casual and wanted to settle down.

Krish, who described their love story as a true Gen-Z romance, shared that both of them were coming out of heartbreaks and admitted that he never saw himself as the marrying kind, as a single mother raised him and didn't grow up around the idea of marriage.

Who Is Krish Pathak? Know About Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri's Son & Sara Khan's Husband

