Bigg Boss 4 Fame Sara Khan Marries Actor Krish Pathak After 1 Year Of Dating: 'Moment We Started Living Together, I Felt Like His Wife'

Television actress Sara Khan, known for her roles in popular shows such as Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, and Sasural Simar Ka, is officially married! The actress tied the knot with actor-producer Krish Pathak on October 6 in a court ceremony after dating for one year.

Sara Khan Marries Krish Pathak

While the couple is yet to share official photos from their wedding, Sara opened up about the special day and told Bombay Times that from the moment she and Krish began living together, she already felt like his wife, but officially registering their marriage felt like a completely different experience.

"I had goosebumps and butterflies in my stomach. He is everything I have wished for in a partner. I guess when you wait patiently, the right person comes along. I feel like our connection is beyond this lifetime," said the 36-year-old actress.

Sara Khan Says Krish Pathak Feels Like Her Best Decision

Further, Sara added, "I have grown up so much in this relationship. I have made my share of mistakes, but Krish feels like my best decision. We are learning from each other every day and this marriage is truly a sense of partnership in every sense."

Sara Khan & Krish Pathak To Have Grand Wedding

The actress shared that their court marriage was an intimate affair, but they plan to have a grand wedding in December.

Talking about their love story, Sara revealed that she met Krish on a dating app a year ago. When she saw his photo, she immediately felt a sense of belonging. They soon began chatting and met the very next day, during which she told him upfront that she wasn’t looking for anything casual and wanted to settle down.

Krish, who has appeared in POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke and Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, described their love story as a true Gen-Z romance. He shared that both of them were coming out of heartbreaks and admitted that he never saw himself as the marrying kind, as a single mother raised him and didn’t grow up around the idea of marriage.

Sara had always admired the strong bond her parents shared and longed for that kind of stability in her own life. Krish added that when he came across Sara's photo on the dating app, he felt an instant pull. Meeting her changed everything, and he knew right away that he didn’t want to let her go.

Sara earlier married Ali Merchant in an Islamic wedding on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010 but divorced him in 2011.