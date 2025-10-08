 Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away After 11-Day Battle In Hospital Following Road Accident In Himachal Pradesh's Solan
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, 35, passed away after an 11-day battle in a Mohali hospital following a tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh. He sustained severe head and spine injuries and suffered a cardiac arrest at Civil Hospital before being transferred to Fortis Hospital. Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa confirmed his passing on social media, extending heartfelt condolences to his family.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, who was undergoing treatment at a Mohali hospital following a tragic bike accident a few days ago on September 27, has passed away at the age of 35 on Wednesday, October 8, after an 11-day battle. His unexpected demise has left both fans and the Punjabi entertainment industry heartbroken and in mourning.

The news was confirmed by Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa on her social media. Sharing the news, she wrote, "Heartbroken by the tragic loss of such a young and promising life. Sending deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of @rajvirjawandaofficial. May you find strength and peace during this unimaginable time. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten."

article-image

A few days ago on October 1, Ammy Virk shared an update Rajvir and stated that his heartbeat was 'stable'. He wrote, "Rajvir Vir’s heartbeat is now stable. Nature is showing its grace, and our prayers are having an effect. Stay strong - Rajvir is in high spirits."

article-image

Rajvir sustained severe head and spine injuries in the accident that took place on Saturday morning near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The singer was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then transferred to the Fortis Hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had also personally visited the hospital to check on the singer’s condition.

Rajvir is best known for his songs like 'Kali Jawande Di,' 'Mera Dil,' and 'Sardari.' He has also acted in Punjabi films. The singer has always been passionate about bikes and he often shared videos of his rides through the hills.

He has also acted in Punjabi films and is admired for his energetic stage presence

