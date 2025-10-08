Zubeen Garg Death: Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, Singer's Cousin ARRESTED In Guwahati – VIDEO

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away on September 19 in Singapore, saw his cousin, Assam Police Service officer Sandipan Garg—also Superintendent of Police (In-Charge) of Boko, arrested by the CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Guwahati in connection with his death.

Zubeen Garg Cousin Sandipan Garg Arrested

Sandipan was present with Zubeen in Singapore on the yacht at the time of the incident and is currently being questioned. He was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, October 8. Sandipan will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court today.

Assam Police Service officer Sandipan Garg, cousin of late singer Zubeen Garg and Superintendent of Police (In-Charge) of Boko, has been arrested by the CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Zubeen’s mysterious death in Singapore on September 19, 2025.… pic.twitter.com/9qghqkJEhz — Kamalika Sengupta (@KamalikaSengupt) October 8, 2025

Zubeen was in Singapore to perform at the three-day North East India Festival that was scheduled to begin on September 20. It was, however, cancelled after the singer's death.

Earlier, reports suggested that he died during a scuba diving incident; however, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, clarified that he suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island, dismissing claims of a scuba-related accident

After Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, the authorities there conducted a post-mortem examination. The death certificate had stated drowning as the cause of death, and the report, which was sent to his wife, Garima, ruled out foul play.

Weeks after Garg's death, the singer's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and the North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, were arrested.



A few days ago, in a shocking twist, Garg's bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, alleged a conspiracy, accusing manager Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta of poisoning Zubeen and ignoring critical signs, including frothing at the mouth, hastening his death.