Ba***ds Of Bollywood Controversy: Delhi HC Summons SRK's Production House In Sameer Wankhede's Defamation Suit Against Aryan Khan's Show

Aryan Khan’s web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood sparked controversy after former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer and current IRS officer Sameer Wankhede filed a Rs 2 crore defamation case against Aryan, Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, owned by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, and Netflix. The case claims that a character in the series bears a striking resemblance to Wankhede and alleges that the show was "deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Wankhede’s reputation.

In the latest development, the Delhi High Court has issued summons to Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment, and others in connection with the defamation suit filed by Wankhede. The court has directed Red Chillies Entertainment and the other respondents to file their replies within seven days.

aryan khan literally played here by casting sameer wankhede lookalike in the bads of bollywood 😭pic.twitter.com/fLafKiynyB — saif (@nightchanges) September 18, 2025

According to Live Law, appearing for Wankhede, senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi referred to the amended plaint and submitted, "In reference to the series, there are posts trolling me, my wife and my sister. Ex facie defamatory. It's shocking. They (defendants) are surely not defending those posts."