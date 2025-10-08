 Ba***ds Of Bollywood Controversy: Delhi HC Summons SRK's Production House In Sameer Wankhede's Defamation Suit Against Aryan Khan's Show
Aryan Khan's series Ba***ds of Bollywood sparked controversy after former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede filed defamation suit against Aryan, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Netflix, claiming a character resembles him and maligns his reputation. Delhi HC has summoned them, directing them to file replies within seven days amid claims of defamatory social media posts targeting Wankhede and his family.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
Aryan Khan’s web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood sparked controversy after former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer and current IRS officer Sameer Wankhede filed a Rs 2 crore defamation case against Aryan, Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, owned by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, and Netflix. The case claims that a character in the series bears a striking resemblance to Wankhede and alleges that the show was "deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Wankhede’s reputation.

Delhi HC Summons SRK's Production House In Wankhede's Defamation Suit Against Aryan's Show

In the latest development, the Delhi High Court has issued summons to Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment, and others in connection with the defamation suit filed by Wankhede. The court has directed Red Chillies Entertainment and the other respondents to file their replies within seven days.

According to Live Law, appearing for Wankhede, senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi referred to the amended plaint and submitted, "In reference to the series, there are posts trolling me, my wife and my sister. Ex facie defamatory. It's shocking. They (defendants) are surely not defending those posts."

