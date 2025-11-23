Shubhangi Atre Wants To Be 'More Selective' About Projects Amid Reports Of Being Replaced By Shilpa Shinde In Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who has starred in popular television shows like Kasturi, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Chidiya Ghar and is currently seen in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, doesn't have a pause button. She is working round the clock, and though she is not proud of it, she is happy doing it.

In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, she revealed managing her home, shoots, and even designing her clothes.

Shubhangi said, "I do multitasking every day. My friends keep telling me to have patience but because of my years of conditioning, I always take all the stress. I feel I have to do everything. I have to manage home, work, and even design my own clothes. So multitasking has become a part of my life - managing home, outside work, and shoots; it’s a lot."

"It’s difficult, but if you keep that fire and passion alive inside you, I think you can do everything," she added.

Stressing on the importance of time management, the actress said, "Multitasking comes with its price; you lose your temper sometimes, and I have almost no patience left. I really have to work on that. But yes, if you understand time management and truly want to do something, you somehow make it happen."

She called herself an ambitious woman and added, "I want to reach somewhere and achieve my dreams. But now, I also want to live my life. For so many years, I’ve been fulfilling responsibilities, but now I want to be happy and spend time with my parents. In all these busy years, I missed spending time with them. Now I want to spend time with them, work hard, but be more selective about my projects."

"I also want to do something for society. I just want a happy and peaceful life now. I don’t even know what true happiness means, but I know I want peace in my life. I’ll keep working till my last breath because I can never stay away from the camera. I cannot live without it. I’ll keep working, but at the same time, my peace is very important to me," Shubhangi concluded.