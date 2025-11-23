 'Muscle Tear Hai': Shraddha Kapoor Shares Health Update After Getting Injured During Eetha Shoot - VIDEO
'Muscle Tear Hai': Shraddha Kapoor Shares Health Update After Getting Injured During Eetha Shoot - VIDEO

Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared her health update after being injured during the shoot of Eetha. While interacting with her fans, Shraddha also joked that she is roaming around like 'Terminator'. Soon after Shraddha's fan shared her video on Instagram, netizens prayed for her speedy recovery in the comments section. She began shooting for Eetha earlier this month in Aundhewadi near Nashik

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor shared her health update after being injured during the shoot of her upcoming film Eetha. While interacting with her fans on Sunday (November 23), Shraddha also joked that she is roaming around like 'Terminator'.

When asked about her injury, the actress said, "Terminator ki tarah ghoom rahi hoon. Muscle tear hai. Theek ho jaayega. Bas thoda rest karna hai but I'll be absolutely fine."

Soon after Shraddha's fan shared her video on Instagram, netizens prayed for her speedy recovery in the comments section.

Shraddha Kapoor's injury

She began shooting for Eetha earlier this month in Aundhewadi near Nashik. However, the actress injured herself during a Lavani sequence which resulted in a fracture in her left foot.

article-image

A report in Mid-Day mentioned that the injury occurred while she was performing Lavani. Since Lavani music is known for its fast-paced beats and quick tempo, Shraddha, who was sporting a vibrant Nauvari saree, heavy jewellery, and a kamarpatta, was performing a series of energetic steps to Ajay-Atul's music.

During the dance, in one of the steps, she mistakenly put all her weight on her left foot and lost her balance.

Soon after the incident, director Laxman Utekar called off the Nashik schedule of Eetha. However, Shraddha was reportedly keen to not let the shooting days go to waste, so she suggested that the team rework the schedule and film her close-up scenes instead.

Shraddha was last seen in the 2024 film Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank. She will be seen as Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a legendary Lavani performer, in Eetha.

