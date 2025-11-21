After Orry, Mumbai Police Summon Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case

Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor, brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with a major drug seizure case, officials reportedly said on Friday (November 21). He has been asked to appear on November 25 to record his statement.

According to ANI, the summons comes after his name surfaced during the questioning of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case. Shaikh had claimed that several Bollywood and fashion celebrities, a politician, and a relative of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim had attended rave parties he organised in India and abroad.

Influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has also been asked to appear on November 26 after failing to remain present before the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Thursday (November 20).

Shaikh, also known as "Lavish," was recently deported from Dubai. He was initially arrested in Maharashtra following the Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure and later by the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities continue to question those linked to the case.

It may be mentioned that Siddhanth has faced similar allegations before, having been arrested in Bengaluru in 2022 for allegedly consuming drugs. Acting on a tip-off, the police had raided a party and detained 35 guests, following which their samples were sent for medical tests. Five of them tested positive for drugs and Siddhanth, who was the DJ at the party, was one of them.

His sister Shraddha was also questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 in connection with allegations of a Bollywood-drugs nexus after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Siddhanth has acted in movies like Shootout At Wadala, Haseena Parkar and Jazbaa.