 After Orry, Mumbai Police Summon Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAfter Orry, Mumbai Police Summon Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case

After Orry, Mumbai Police Summon Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor In ₹252-Crore Drugs Case

The summons comes after his name surfaced during the questioning of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case. Shaikh had claimed that several Bollywood and fashion celebrities, a politician, and a relative of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim had attended rave parties he organised in India and abroad

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:02 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor, brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with a major drug seizure case, officials reportedly said on Friday (November 21). He has been asked to appear on November 25 to record his statement.

According to ANI, the summons comes after his name surfaced during the questioning of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case. Shaikh had claimed that several Bollywood and fashion celebrities, a politician, and a relative of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim had attended rave parties he organised in India and abroad.

Read Also
₹252-Crore MD Drugs Case: Orry Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police, Says He Can Appear Only After...
article-image

Influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has also been asked to appear on November 26 after failing to remain present before the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Thursday (November 20).

Shaikh, also known as "Lavish," was recently deported from Dubai. He was initially arrested in Maharashtra following the Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure and later by the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Board To Consider Comprehensive Review Of Mutual Funds, Stock Brokers Rules On December 17
SEBI Board To Consider Comprehensive Review Of Mutual Funds, Stock Brokers Rules On December 17
Reformist Jews To Celebrate Their Centennial In India On November 23
Reformist Jews To Celebrate Their Centennial In India On November 23
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Must Hit 1.56 Million Riders Daily For Real Emission Cuts, IIT Study Finds
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Must Hit 1.56 Million Riders Daily For Real Emission Cuts, IIT Study Finds
Mumbai Crime News: Retired Railway Loco Pilot Killed After Argument In Ghatkopar
Mumbai Crime News: Retired Railway Loco Pilot Killed After Argument In Ghatkopar

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities continue to question those linked to the case.

It may be mentioned that Siddhanth has faced similar allegations before, having been arrested in Bengaluru in 2022 for allegedly consuming drugs. Acting on a tip-off, the police had raided a party and detained 35 guests, following which their samples were sent for medical tests. Five of them tested positive for drugs and Siddhanth, who was the DJ at the party, was one of them.

Read Also
Nora Fatehi BREAKS Silence After Being Named In Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Syndicate Probe: 'My Name Is...
article-image

His sister Shraddha was also questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 in connection with allegations of a Bollywood-drugs nexus after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Siddhanth has acted in movies like Shootout At Wadala, Haseena Parkar and Jazbaa.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Orry, Mumbai Police Summon Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor In ₹252-Crore Drugs...

After Orry, Mumbai Police Summon Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor In ₹252-Crore Drugs...

Video: Varun Dhawan Protects Janhvi Kapoor As They Get Mobbed At Udaipur Airport Ahead Of Netra...

Video: Varun Dhawan Protects Janhvi Kapoor As They Get Mobbed At Udaipur Airport Ahead Of Netra...

'I'll Ask For Your Advice When...': Samantha Claps Back At Troll Calling Her 'Thin' As She Flaunts...

'I'll Ask For Your Advice When...': Samantha Claps Back At Troll Calling Her 'Thin' As She Flaunts...

Rolling Loud India 2025: Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee And Don Toliver To Headline Festival’s Debut At...

Rolling Loud India 2025: Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee And Don Toliver To Headline Festival’s Debut At...

Karisma Kapoor Rents Out Mumbai Apartment For ₹5.51 Lakh A Month Amid Legal Battle Over Sunjay...

Karisma Kapoor Rents Out Mumbai Apartment For ₹5.51 Lakh A Month Amid Legal Battle Over Sunjay...