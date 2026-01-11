'It Was Natural Death, He Was In His Sleep': Singer Prashant Tamang's Wife Martha Aley On His Sudden Demise

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who became a household name after winning Indian Idol Season 3, passed away on Sunday (January 11), leaving the entertainment industry and his fans shocked. His wife, Martha Aley, confirmed that the singer’s death was natural and occurred while he was asleep.

Speaking to ANI, a visibly emotional Martha expressed gratitude for the support pouring in from across the world. “Thank you to everyone. I’ve been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don’t know, I’ve been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time,” she said.

Overwhelmed by the public’s response, she urged fans to remember him for the person he was. “It’s really overwhelming for me and please love him as you have loved him earlier. He was a great soul, he was a great human. I hope you remember him like that,” she added.

Amid speculation surrounding his sudden demise, Martha firmly dismissed any doubts, clarifying that there were no suspicious circumstances. “It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time,” she stated.

Delhi Police officials also shared details of the case. ADCP South-West Delhi Abhimanyu Poswal told ANI, “At 3.10 today, an MLC was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. We received information that Prashant Tamang, a r/o of Raghunagar, was declared brought dead at the hospital. An Investigation Officer visited there and received the MLC.”

He further added, “Crime team and FSL team reached the residence of the deceased and collected evidence. At present, for postmortem examination, the body has been sent to DDU hospital, so that we get to know the cause of death… It will be tough to point out anything suspicious until the final postmortem report comes.”

Hailing from Darjeeling, Prashant began his journey with the West Bengal Police Orchestra before winning Indian Idol in 2007. He later transitioned into acting, starting with Nepali cinema and appearing in films such as Gorkha Paltan, Nishani, and several others. In recent years, he expanded into Hindi projects, including Paatal Lok Season 2, and was reportedly set to appear in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

Prashant is survived by his wife and daughter. His legacy as a singer who broke cultural barriers and an artist admired for his humility continues to live on in the hearts of millions.