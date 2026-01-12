 Actor Vijay Grilled By CBI For 6 Hours In Karur Stampede Case; TVK Chief Denies Party Role - VIDEO
TVK chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay told the CBI that neither his party nor its functionaries were responsible for the deadly Karur stampede that killed 41 people. Questioned for six hours in Delhi, Vijay said he left the venue fearing his presence could create chaos. His statement will be corroborated with police versions citing delay.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned politician Vijay on Monday told CBI officers that neither his party nor its functionaries were responsible for the deadly Karur stampede, according to an India Today report.

Vijay was questioned for six hours and also said that he left the venue as he felt his presence could create chaos. The same stand has been taken by TVK functionaries who were questioned earlier. Their statements will now be analysed and corroborated with those of police officials, who have previously claimed that a considerable delay on the actor’s part contributed to the stampede.

Vijay appeared before the probe agency on Monday in connection with the 27 September 2025 Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left over 60 people injured.

Vijay arrived in Delhi on a chartered flight at around 10.30 am and reached the heavily barricaded CBI headquarters shortly thereafter to comply with the summons issued to him earlier in the month.

After completing the required formalities, Vijay was questioned by a team from the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Unit, which is probing the case. TVK leaders Aadhav Arjuna and Nirmal Kumar were among those who accompanied him to Delhi.

