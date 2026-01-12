Karur Stampede Tragedy: CBI Grills TVK Chief Vijay At Delhi HQ, Chargesheet To Be Filed Next?

Actor-politician Vijay arrives at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi | X/@VijayFansTrends

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay arrived in New Delhi on Monday to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case, which claimed 41 lives during a party campaign event in September last year.

CBI Interrogation Underway

According to a report by The Times of India, a special CBI team is questioning Vijay at the agency’s headquarters.

As part of the probe, the agency has already examined several senior Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries in New Delhi. Following Vijay’s questioning, the CBI is expected to take a call on filing a charge sheet in the case.

Summons Issued Earlier This Month

The CBI had served a notice to Vijay earlier this month, with the summons dated January 6. The investigation relates to the stampede that occurred on September 27, 2025, during a TVK campaign programme in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district.

Vijay travelled from Chennai to New Delhi on a chartered flight and has been cooperating with the investigation as scheduled.

The Supreme Court had earlier transferred the investigation into the Karur stampede to the CBI. Party leaders have submitted video footage to investigators, alleging administrative lapses by the Tamil Nadu government as part of the ongoing probe.

Karur Tragedy

The stampede occurred on 27 September 2025, during a massive political gathering, leaving 41 people dead and several others injured. The incident triggered widespread public outrage and judicial scrutiny. In December, the Tamil Nadu government filed a counter-affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the CBI probe, which TVK claimed contained false and misleading statements aimed at hindering the investigation