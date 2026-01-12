 'Is It Necessary For Me To Give An Explanation?': Hema Malini Opens Up About Her Bond With Stepsons Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol
HomeEntertainment'Is It Necessary For Me To Give An Explanation?': Hema Malini Opens Up About Her Bond With Stepsons Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol

Veteran actress and wife of late actor Dharmendra, Hema Malini, in an interview, opened up about her bond with stepsons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. She said, “It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today, it is very nice. I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Veteran actress and wife of late actor Dharmendra, Hema Malini's absence from the Mumbai prayer meet of her husband sparked a lot of speculations online. Later, she organised another prayer meet in Delhi, which was not attended by Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Netizens started wondering if all is not well between the actress and her stepsons.

Now, in an interview with the Indian Express, she has opened up about her bond with Sunny and Bobby. She said, “It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want gossip. Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I? It’s my life. My personal life, our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other. That’s it."

"I don’t have anything more to say about this. I don’t know what stories people are making up. So sad that people use other’s grief to write a few articles. That is why I don’t answer (such speculation)," the actress added.

Hema Malini Has Not Yet Seen Ikkis

Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis, was released on January 1, 2026. While Sunny and Bobby had organised a premiere in Mumbai, Hema didn't attend it, and in the interview, she revealed that she has not yet watched the film.

The actress said, “I came to Mathura when it was released. I have to do my work here. Also, I can’t see it now; it will be too overwhelming. That’s what my daughters are also saying. Maybe I will watch it later when the wounds start healing.”

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980, and reportedly before their wedding, they dated for five years. The couple has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

