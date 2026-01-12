Who Is Mallika Prasad? Know About The Actress Facing Rani Mukerji's Shivani Shivaji Roy In Mardaani 3

The trailer of Rani Mukerji’s much-awaited action-thriller Mardaani 3 was unveiled on Monday (January 12) and while fans are thrilled to see the actress reprise her iconic role as cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, it is Mallika Prasad’s chilling screen presence that has emerged as a major talking point.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and written by Aayush Gupta, Mardaani 3 also stars Janki Bodiwala in a pivotal role. However, it is Mallika, who essays the role of the ruthless antagonist Amma, who has caught the audience’s attention with her merciless and commanding performance in the trailer.

Who is Mallika Prasad?

A seasoned performer with a strong theatre background, Mallika is far from a newcomer. Born in Bengaluru, she holds a master’s degree in Performance Making from Goldsmiths, University of London, and a postgraduate diploma in acting from the National School of Drama.

She made her film debut with Kanooru Heggadithi (1999) and later played the lead in Guptagamini (2001).

Widely respected in Kannada cinema, Mallika has been part of several acclaimed projects including Mussanjaya Katha Prasanga, Garva, and Magha Mayuri. In recent years, she expanded her presence across platforms with appearances in The Killer Soup and Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

She is also an accomplished director and educator, having helmed the award-winning short film For My Ela.

In Mardaani 3, Mallika's character Amma leads a massive child trafficking network, setting the stage for an intense face-off with Rani's no-nonsense police officer. The film follows Shivani Shivaji Roy’s race against time to rescue missing girls, as Amma forces her into a brutal and high-stakes confrontation.

The trailer promises a dark, uncompromising portrayal of organised exploitation, with Mardaani 3 continuing the franchise’s tradition of socially charged storytelling. With Mallika stepping in as one of the franchise’s most formidable villains yet, the clash between Amma and Shivani Shivaji Roy is shaping up to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Mardaani 3 is all set to hit the big screens on January 30.