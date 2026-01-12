 'Goosebumps Aagaye', 'Nothing New': Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 Trailer Gets Mixed Response, Gets Compared To Delhi Crime Season 3
Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer of the movie was released on Monday, and it has received a mixed response from netizens.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Mardaani 3 Trailer | YouTube

After Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway in 2023, Rani Mukerji will be back on the big screens this year with Mardaani 3. The trailer of the film was released on Monday, and while Rani's performance has become the talk of the town, the trailer has received a mixed response from the netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "#Mardaani3 is going to be one of the most Heart Wrenching Movie of 2026🥶🥶 This Movie Deserves our attention #RaniMukerji (sic)." Another X user wrote, "#Mardaani3 Looks like Cheap Copy of DELHI CRIMES SEASON 3 🤦‍♂️ Nothing New (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Bhaisaab kya bawaal trailer hai goosebumps aa gaye😭🙌🏻 The OG Shivani Shivaji Roy is back and how🔥💥 #Mardaani3 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Mardaani 3 Trailer: Rani Mukerji Aka Shivani Shivaji Roy To Face Menacing Female Villain This Time
Mardaani Franchise

The first instalment of Mardaani franchise was released in 2014. The film, which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar, received positive reviews and was a hit at the box office.

Mardaani 2 was released in 2019, and it was directed by Gopi Puthran. The movie received positive reviews, and it was a moderate hit at the box office.

Now, Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who had earlier helmed LoveYatri and also worked as an assistant director in many films like Tiger 3, War 2, and others.

As parts 1 and 2 were amazing movies, the expectations from part 3 are also quite high. So, as the trailer has received mixed responses, let's hope that the film impresses the critics and the audience.

Cyber Awareness Month 2025: Mardaani 3 Actress Rani Mukerji Says, 'As A Mother, I Understand How...
Mardaani 3 Release Date

Mardaani 3 was earlier slated to release on February 27, 2026. But, it has been preponed, and it will now hit the big screens on January 30, 2026. The film will be clashing with movies like Gandhi Talks and Mayasabha.

So, let's wait and watch which movie will win the box office race. For now, clearly Mardaani 3 is heading because of better pre-release buzz.

