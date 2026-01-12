Mardaani 3 Trailer: Rani Mukerji Aka Shivani Shivaji Roy To Face Menacing Female Villain This Time

Mardaani 3 Trailer | YouTube

After the success of Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019), Rani Mukerji is all set to be back on the big screens with Mardaani 3. The trailer of the movie has been released, and like all the Mardaani franchise movies, Mardaani 3 also looks very hard-hitting.

YRF took to Instagram to share the trailer of the film, and wrote, "It is a race against time & there will be no mercy. Shivani Shivaji Roy is back to rescue girls who go missing without a trace. #Mardaani3Trailer out now. #Mardaani3 releasing only in cinemas near you on 30th Jan (sic)." Watch the trailer below...

The trailer gives a hint that the movie is set against the backdrop of the begging mafia. However, it also shows that there's something more to it.

While in Mardaani and Mardaani 2, Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani) faced male villains, this time, she is facing Amma (Mallika Prasad), a female menacing villain. The face-off between Shivani and Amma surely seems to be the highlight of Mardaani 3.

However, if we compare the trailers of Mardaani, Mardaani 2 and Mardaani 3, the first two instalments had better trailers. The trailer of Mardaani 3 is good, but the WOW factor, which was there in the trailers of Mardaani and Mardaani 2, is missing here.

Mardaani franchise has been very impressive, so the expectations from Mardaani 3 are also quite high. The first part was directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the second instalment was helmed by Gopi Puthran.

Now, the third part is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who had earlier helmed LoveYatri and also worked as an assistant director in many films like Tiger 3, War 2, and others.

Mardaani 3 Release Date

Mardaani 3 was earlier slated to release on February 27, 2026. But, it has been preponed, and it will now hit the big screens on January 30, 2026.