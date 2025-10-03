Cyber Awareness Month 2025: Mardaani 3 Actress Rani Mukerji Says, 'As A Mother, I Understand How Crucial...'

Rani Mukerji at inauguration ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025

Cyber Awareness Month is observed every year in October. It is an initiative to create public awareness about the importance of cybersecurity. On October 3, 2025, Rani Mukerji attended the inauguration ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at State Police Headquarters. The actress joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, actor Akshay Kumar, and other officials at the event.

While talking at the event, Rani said, "I am truly humbled and honoured to be part of the inauguration of Cyber Awareness Month. Over the years, through my films, I have had the privilege to portray women who fight against injustice and protect the vulnerable. In fact, today, I have rushed here from the shooting Mardaani 3 so it all feels very surreal right now. This initiative taken by the Maharashtra Police is applaudable."

🔸Inauguration of 'Cyber Awareness Month October 2025' at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Actor Akshay Kumar, Actress Rani Mukerji, Senior police officials and other dignitaries were present.



🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हस्ते 'सायबर जनजागृती माह ऑक्टोबर 2025' चे… pic.twitter.com/pzveR4BfII — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 3, 2025

"Today, cybercrimes — especially those against women and children — are silently rising within our homes. As a woman, and as a mother, I understand how crucial awareness is. When families know how to stay safe and where to seek help, real protection begins. I would like to also thank the honourable Chief Minister sir (Devendra Fadnavis), honourable ACS Sir (Iqbal Singh Chahal) and respected DGP ma'am (Rashmi Shukla), for guidance and leadership in prioritising this crucial mission of cyber safety," the actress added.

Rani Mukerji Says Helpline Numbers Are Blessing To Citizens

Further talking about the helpline numbers and how it is everyone's collective responsibility, the actress said, "The dial 1930 and dial 1945 helplines are a blessing to all the citizen. As an actor, I may bring stories to life on screen. But as a woman, as a mother and as a citizen, I feel it is our collective responsibility to ensure that no child cries in silence, no woman feels unsafe and no family loses peace of mind because of cyber crime."

"Let us pledge today to stay alert, speak up, and stand together for a safer digital world," she concluded in her speech.

Rani Mukerji Upcoming Movies

Rani, who won a National Award this year for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, will next be seen in Mardaani 3, which is slated to release on February 27, 2026. She also has Siddharth Anand's King lined up which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.