 'I Said Shah Rukh Khan': Kapil Sharma Claps Back At Troll Who Called Him 'Idiot' Over Chak De India's Real Hero Debate
Kapil Sharma rang in New Year 2026 with his signature humor, responding sarcastically to a troll who called him an "idiot." While clapping back, he also wished his fans a Happy New Year, blending wit and festive cheer.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Kapil Sharma | Instagram

Stand-up comedian and television host Kapil Sharma appears to be ringing in the New Year in a unique way. While wishing his trolls a Happy New Year 2026, Kapil took to X and responded to a few comments with his trademark sarcasm.

The troll was upset with Kapil Sharma for seemingly confusing real-life hero Mir Ranjan Negi, the Indian hockey goalkeeper who inspired Chak De! India, with the film’s fictional coach Kabir Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Kapil clarified in his reply that he had actually mentioned Shah Rukh Khan and was joking, using humor to respond to the criticism.

Uploading the clip of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' that had women cricketers and their coach Amol Muzumdar as the guests, the troll commented "Idiot @KapilSharmaK9 should know that the real hero was Mir Ranjan Negi not Kabir Khan the reel hero ! I wish Amol Muzumdar had fact check this clown (sic)."

Hitting back at his trolls while at the same time wishing a Happy New Year, Kapil clapped back by saying, "Dear sir when did I say Kabir khan? I said Shahrukh khan, and it was in a humorous way, which you will never understand bcoz apka taansane to besura hai hahaha, anyways happy new year. Stay happy n spread happiness (sic)."

When another user wrote, "Kapil bhai you spread the happiness, ignore such jokers. This won't help you just drag you in unwanted discussion." Kapil replied, "I know Gupta ji, I was just sitting in the toilet that time. Kuch alag se time nahi nikala maine inko reply karne ke liye. Hahaha, Happy new year to you too sir (sic)."

Wishing his fans a Happy New Year, Kapil wrote on X, "Wishing you and your family heaps of New Year greetings ❤️🙏🎉 I pray to God that the new year brings heaps of happiness into all your lives 🙏 Stay happy and keep spreading joy (sic)."

Kapil Sharma kicked off New Year 2026 in a playful mood, wishing his fans a Happy New Year. He also took a fun jab at his trolls, replying to their comments with his signature sarcasm.

