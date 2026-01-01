Fans Smash Sachet-Parampara's Car Windshield, Mob Their Vehicle After New Year Event In West Bengal; Video Goes Viral

Singer-music composer duo Sachet–Parampara, comprising real-life couple Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, faced a frightening situation after their New Year’s Eve concert in Balurghat, West Bengal. Shortly after the duo exited the venue, chaos erupted when a crowd of people swarmed their car, eventually smashing its rear windshield.

A video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media via a paparazzi account, captured the tense moments inside the vehicle. In the clip, Parampara is seen filming Sachet from the car as fans gather dangerously close to the car. At the beginning of the video, Sachet is seen waving at supporters through the window.

However, the situation escalated when someone banged loudly on the rare windshield, startling the singer. Visibly shaken, Sachet exclaims, “Oh s**t,” while Parampara urges the crowd to calm down, saying, “Guys, relax.”

Moments later, the rear windshield of the car shattered and left the duo visibly distressed. Sachet appeared horrified as Parampara reacted, saying, “Gaya, gaya (It broke).” The clip also shows security personnel struggling to control the crowd, with chaos breaking out as people attempt to get closer and record videos of the singers.

Despite the alarming incident, Sachet and Parampara have not directly addressed what transpired at the venue. Instead, the duo took to social media to wish their fans on the New Year.

Along with a video from the concert, they wrote, “Happy New Year to all our dear people who stood by us! May 2026 be extraordinarily good and healthy for all of you. Mahadev Sabki Raksha Karein. #namahparvatipatayeyharharmahadev.”

Sachet and Parampara are known for delivering chart-topping Bollywood hits and live performances. With their vocals and high-energy stage presence, the duo has built a massive fan following across the country.