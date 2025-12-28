'Be In Control': Haryanvi Singer Pranjal Dahiya STOPS Live Performance, Slams Elderly Man & Crowd For Moving Towards Stage - VIDEO

Haryanvi singer and performer Pranjal Dahiya recently took a firm stand against unruly behaviour at one of her live shows. She halted her performance mid-way after a section of the audience crossed the line. A video of the incident, which took a few days back, has since gone viral on social media.

According to media reports, the situation escalated when some audience members began passing crude remarks and attempted to move towards the stage. Sensing the growing chaos and prioritising safety, Pranjal decided to stop the music and directly address the crowd instead of continuing her performance.

In a now-viral video from the event, an visibly upset Pranjal can be seen confronting a middle-aged man from the audience. Appealing for basic decency, she said, “Sir, I am the same age as your daughter. Please, be in control.”

She further reminded the audience that while she was there to entertain them, mutual respect was non-negotiable.

Pranjal also urged the crowd not to approach the stage and requested their cooperation so that the show could proceed smoothly. By switching off the music and calling out the inappropriate behaviour, the singer shifted the focus from the performance to the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment at live events.

Netizens praised Pranjal for speaking up and setting clear boundaries on stage.

Who is Pranjal Dahiya?

Pranjal rose to fame through short-form video platforms, where her videos gained massive popularity. Her breakthrough in the music industry came with the superhit Haryanvi song 52 Gaj Ka Daman, which established her as a prominent name in the regional music scene. She followed it up with several popular tracks such as Balam Thanedar, Gypsy, Naachungi DJ Floor Par, and Chamak Dhoop Ki, further cementing her fan base.