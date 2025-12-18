 Dancer Asmeena Jumps Over Wall After Being Harassed By Man At Wedding Function In Haryana, Accused Thrashed By Audience; Videos Surface
Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 08:41 AM IST
article-image

A wedding celebration in Haryana’s Nuh district turned chaotic after a man allegedly misbehaved with popular Mewati dancer Asmeena during a stage performance. This reportedly led to a violent brawl and panic among the audience.

According to a report in The Tribune, the incident took place at a lavish wedding function in Palla village, where a stage show had been organised. Indian Idol season 10 winner Salman Ali had also been invited to perform, drawing a large gathering. Along with him, Asmeena, one of the region’s most well-known dancers, and several local female performers were part of the programme.

According to eyewitnesses, while the performances were underway and some spectators were seen showering money on the dancers, a man suddenly climbed onto the stage and allegedly began harassing the female performers. Asmeena objected to the act, following which security personnel and other men present at the venue overpowered the accused.

The situation, however, spiralled out of control as the man was allegedly beaten with sticks on the stage itself, leading to chaos and a stampede-like situation. Amid the turmoil, Asmeena reportedly jumped over a wall to escape and save herself. Soon after, the entire event turned into a brawl.

article-image

Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media. Reports suggest that the scuffle took place even as police personnel were present at the venue, though no official statement has been issued so far. The identity of the accused youth has also not been established yet.

This is the second such incident involving alleged molestation of female dancers in the Mewat region within a month. On November 16, a similar case was reported from a pre-wedding function in Pachgaon village of Tauru subdivision. That video, too, went viral and sparked national outrage.

In the Pachgaon case, when the dancers approached the police after allegedly being molested and later thrashed and boycotted, social and religious leaders intervened and brokered a compromise between the two parties. No FIR was registered, but the dancers were assured security at future events.

Following these incidents, several local panchayats in the region have reportedly called for a ban on dance nights and described them as a social evil. Some village bodies had also attempted to stop the Palla village programme ahead of the event.

The police are yet to clarify whether any case will be registered in the latest incident involving Asmeena.

