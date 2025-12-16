Is It Payal Gaming In The Leaked MMS Video Going Viral On Social Media? Content Creator's Fans Come Out In Her Support

Content creators and their private videos are being leaked online a lot. Now, one more video has gone viral on social media, in which reportedly a girl is seen getting intimate with a man. Many people on X are claiming that the girl in the video is YouTuber and content creator, Payal Gaming. However, her fans have come out in support and are claiming that it is not her in the leaked MMS, and it is an AI-generated video.
A netizen tweeted, "That girl was not Payal Gaming 😭 Don't spread fake news (sic)."
Another X user wrote, "Who are spreading deep fake AI generated mms clip's screenshots in the name of Payal Gaming. Bh**hdiwalo tum sab ki mommyiyo ka bhi link aayega kabhi 🤬 Inshallah (sic)."
One more netizen tweeted, "I am not fan of Payal gaming. But it is not right to make Ai video For view and impression please don't spread fake Ai video of Payal (sic)."
Check out other tweets below...
Till now, Payal Gaming has not yet shared any statement about it.
Who Is Payal Gaming?
Payal Gaming, whose real name is Payal Dhare, is a YouTuber and content creator. She is one of the most popular gaming YouTubers and has more than 4.5 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform.
On Instagram, she has 4.2 million followers, and currently, Payal is in Dubai.
Payal has collaborated with celebrities as well. On her Instagram, she has shared pictures with Farah Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, and others. Check out her posts below...
19-Minute Viral Video
A few days ago, an intimate video of a couple had gone viral on social media, and '19-minute viral video' had started trending. There were reports that the video features content creator Sweet Zannat. But, she had clarified that it was not her in the video.
Let's wait and watch whether Payal will also share a clarification about the whole controversy.