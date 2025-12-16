 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 16: Big Fight Between Hemant & Kiran, Tulsi Leaves Shanti Niketan
From Kiran and Hemant's big fight and Tulsi's emotional exit from Shanti Niketan, today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was filled with a lot of drama.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:35 PM IST
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 16: Today's episode starts with Hemant trying to stop Tulsi from leaving the house. With folded hands, he requests Tulsi not to leave the house and go. But, Kiran says that let Tulsi take her own decision. Hemant gets angry and tells Kiran that he is trying to break the house. Kiran says that he is not trying to break the house, and everyone should understand that not once, but twice, Mihir has opted for another woman and not Tulsi. Hemant loses his temper and tries to hit Kiran, but Gayatri comes in between and stops him.

Gayatri tells everyone that if Tulsi wants to leave the house, then she should do what she wants. Kiran tells everyone that Tulsi won't go empty-handed, as Mihir has given her all the properties. Gayatri gets shocked to know about it. She questions Tulsi about how she can take everything, as she was just a housewife.

Tulsi says that it is correct that she was a housewife for many years. So, now, how to calculate the amount a housewife should get for giving her whole life to her home and family? Kiran gets the property papers, but Tulsi tears them. Tulsi tells Mihir that she doesn't want the property.

She later tells Mihir to give her back those 38 years that she spent with him and his family. She says that she won't go empty-handed, but take something from the house. Tulsi goes to the temple and takes a small murti of Thakur Ji. She later takes the picture of her mother-in-law, Savita and Baa.

While she is leaving the house, Rithik holds her feet and tries to stop her, and says that he will come with her. But Tulsi says even she doesn't know where she is going. Tulsi leaves Shanti Niketan, and the episode ends on an emotional note.

Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.

