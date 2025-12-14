Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 14: Mihir & Noina's Cheating Reopens Tulsi's Memories Of His Past Betrayal With Mandira

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 139

The episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 opens with Tulsi walking towards Pari and Ranvijay during Pari's bidaai ceremony. An emotional Pari asks Tulsi where she had disappeared, as flashes of their shared memories play in the background. Tulsi questions Pari’s decision to marry Ranvijay despite all the chaos. Pari responds that she married him because she loves him.

Tulsi then subtly taunts Mihir, saying that while love is important in a relationship, trust matters just as much. She calls trust the first phera of marriage, explaining that parents give away their daughter believing her husband will always protect and care for her. Tulsi adds that once trust is broken, the pain is unbearable, and no woman can truly explain how deeply it hurts when trust shatters in a marriage. She asks Pari to never let that trust break and warns Ranvijay to always honour Pari’s faith in him. With that, Pari’s bidaai is completed.

Later, Tulsi asks the Virani family members to step inside the house, saying she wishes to speak to Mihir in private. Mihir begins explaining that he wanted to reveal the truth about Noina and himself earlier, but because it was Pari's wedding, he could not. He apologises, admitting he made a huge mistake, and reveals that out of guilt, he decided to transfer all the property in Tulsi's name. Mihir says that a lot had happened between them, arguments and misunderstandings, and that he felt their thoughts had changed. He believed he was doing everything right, but instead, the distance between them kept increasing, and he failed to understand anything. He insists that Noina is just a good friend and nothing more. As he continues explaining, Tulsi stops him.

Mihir says he cannot even stand in front of her or show his face and admits he does not understand how everything went so wrong. Tulsi stops him again and asks whether he would have forgiven her if she had done the same thing. Mihir says he was drunk and did not realise what was happening. Tulsi counters by saying that even when a man is drunk, he knows very well that the woman touching him is not his wife. Mihir apologises again and says he loves her deeply, but Tulsi firmly says he never loved her. She states that if he truly loved her, he would not have cheated on her with Noina and Mandira.

Tulsi then says that it was actually her mistake, to forgive him. She explains that she did so thinking about what society would say, about elders, business partners, and how their grown-up children would react. That is why she chose to forgive him. Tulsi says Mihir does not know what she went through when she found out the truth about him and Mandira. She felt that their entire relationship was a lie.

Whenever Mihir smiled at her, she questioned whether he smiled the same way at Mandira. She had married him, while he maintained a relationship with Mandira. At the time, she believed Mihir was a good man who had simply made a mistake, which is why she chose to forgive him. She states that while it may have been easy for Mihir to ask for forgiveness, he never realised that he left behind a heartbroken woman who stood by him through everything.

Tulsi reminds Mihir that when his mother Savita found out about his affair with Mandira, she hit him, unable to believe that her son could do something like that. Tulsi recalls how she even accepted Mandira's child after their marriage. Yet, she never once made Karan feel like an outsider and accepted him as her own son. Still, Mihir never once asked her, "Kaise lagta hai, Tulsi? Ek baar aankhon mein sharam aayi?" She says that every time she looked at Karan, he reminded her of Mihir and Mandira's betrayal.

Tulsi admits that she herself is responsible for the state she is in today. She calls herself half-mad for trusting her husband again. Now, that half-mad woman has become completely mad. She says Mihir's partnership with Noina grew so close that he never once thought about her, Tulsi says that many people warned her that something was going on between Noina and Mihir, but she blindly trusted her husband. With great difficulty, she tried to mend their marriage, knowing very well that if he cheated again, their relationship would be over.

Mihir says he accepts his mistake and will not ask her to take him back or accept him again. Tulsi says that out of guilt, he transferred all the property in her name because of his relationship with Noina. She adds that the biggest reward she gave him was trusting and loving him again, and in comparison to that, property, house, and money mean nothing to her.

Tulsi then tells Mihir to never take her name again and walks away.